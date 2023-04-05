Alison Hammond stuns This Morning viewers with appearance today: ‘She looks like a different woman’

On This Morning today, viewers were left with their jaws on the floor over how Alison Hammond looked.

The 48-year-old national treasure has been on a regular on the hit ITV show – having first appeared way back in 2002. Since then, the Brummie star has worked her way up, eventually bagging a co-hosting role alongside pal Dermot O’Leary.

But viewers of the long-running programme had to do a double take during today’s episode (April 5) after Alison left them stunned with her appearance.

Alison was back on TV screens to host This Morning (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today: Alison & Dermot back to front ITV show

For this week’s instalments of This Morning, Alison and Dermot have stepped in to front the entire five shows.

Show regulars Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are off because of the Easter holidays.

She looks like a younger relative to herself previously. Gorgeous.

During the latest episode, Alison and Dermot were up to their usual shenanigans as they steered another jam-packed show with celebrity guests and the show’s usual segments.

But plenty of people watching the show at home were floored over how ‘young’ Alison looked and rushed to Twitter to dish out the compliments.

Fans were left gushing over Alison (Credit: ITV)

This Morning viewers stunned by Alison

“Is @AlisonHammond getting younger by the day?! I mean she looked lovely before, but she looks like a different woman from the intro,” one person gushed.

The same social media user then added: “She looks like a younger relative to herself previously. Gorgeous.”

Echoing their thoughts, a second smitten viewer penned: “You look so lovely today! Glowing!”

“I haven’t watched @thismorning for over a year, but omg @AlisonHammond doesn’t she look amazing” proclaimed another person.

Alison Hammond’s ‘eight-month blackmailing ordeal’

It’s been a busy few weeks for Alison, who apart from upping her This Morning appearances, was also unveiled as the new Great British Bake Off co-host.

But the Big Brother alum has had her fair share of personal problems in recent months. Last month, Alison reportedly went to police following an eight-month blackmailing ordeal which is said to have involved her handing over thousands of pounds.

Furthermore, she is said to have felt forced to give an unidentified man a £5,000 BMW to stop him from making false allegations. However, according to reports, the much-loved TV personality showed messages to police after fearing for her and her family’s safety. And on March 25, police confirmed a 36-year-old man was being held in custody.

Read more: ITV breaks silence on Phillip Schofield as brother of This Morning star stands trial

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.