This Morning viewers in ‘floods of tears’ as tearful little boy meets donor who saved his life

This Morning viewers were left in floods of tears today after a young boy met his life-saving donor.

Finley Hill first appeared on This Morning in 2019. At the time, he was desperately searching for a stem cell donor to cure a rare immune disease.

Following his appearance, Finley had a transplant that November. Since then, his health has been improving, and he’s finally able to live a relatively normal life.

The youngster joined Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on Friday with his mum and dad.

It was revealed that Finley’s life was saved thanks to a donor who lives in Brazil named Jose.

The family shared that they had managed to talk over text, but hadn’t been able to meet yet.

“When he first contacted us, I was really pleased that he’d made the first move because I thought I don’t know what to say,” said Finley’s mum.

“Thank you is never going to be enough. How do you thank the person that has saved your world? So thankfully, he’s sent messages back and he’s the most humble, beautiful man.”

Phil then shared a pre-recorded video message from Jose. However, when it ended he revealed that Jose was actually in the studio.

Finley then ran over to Jose and the pair shared an emotional hug with each other.

“If that doesn’t make you sign up to an organ donation or bone marrow donation this afternoon, then nothing will,” said a teary Holly.

Viewers raced to social media to share their emotions, with one saying: “#ThisMorning I am in absolute bits.”

Another said: “In floods of tears watching @thismorning – what an incredible moment.”

A third added: “Why has #ThisMorning got me in floods of tears this early at wee Finley meeting the man who saved his life.”

