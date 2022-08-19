This Morning fans have VERY mixed reaction as Rochelle and Andi host final day ahead of another shake-up

This Morning today (Friday, August 19) saw Rochelle Humes and Andi Peters host their final show of the summer together.

The duo are set to be replaced next week, and fans of the show were certainly divided on Twitter earlier today.

Rochelle and Andi on This Morning today

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Rochelle and Andi host their final show of the summer.

The duo will be replaced by Ruth Langsford and Rylan Clark on Monday (August 22).

Towards the end of the show, Andi and Rochelle briefly spoke about how much they enjoyed hosting together this week.

Speaking of Rusty Lee’s cooking, Rochelle said: “This has been gorgeous, and we’ve [her and Andi] been gorgeous.”

“I’ve loved you this week,” she said to her co-star as they shared a hug.

“On Mondays This Morning, we’re handing over to the lovely Ruth and Rylan.”

This Morning today viewers react to Rochelle and Andi’s exit

Viewers had a bit of a mixed reaction to the news that Andi and Rochelle won’t be back hosting next week.

Some viewers were gutted.

“Think Andy and Rochelle have been brilliant this week together, they bounce off one another,” one viewer said.

“They are a breath of fresh air, we need to see more of them. Love the way Andy involves the crew too, such good fun tv.”

“I adore both Andi Peters and Rochelle Humes and am loving #ThisMorning atm,” another said.

“Andi Peters presenting #ThisMorning has made my day!” a third wrote.

Viewers can’t wait for Ruth and Rylan

However, some viewers couldn’t wait to see the back of them.

“Well, this whole week has dragged with Andi Peter and Rochelle on!” one viewer said.

“Andi Peters and Rochelle again nah im out,” another wrote.

“Just think next week we have ruth and not these 2 annoying [bleeps]!” a third tweeted.

“I’m not usually in the habit of wishing my life away but “roll on next week “. PLEASE,” another said.

