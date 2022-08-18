Andi Peters comforts Rochelle Humes as she’s left in tears over This Morning interview

Rochelle Humes became tearful on This Morning today as Andi Peters comforted her during an emotional interview.

Darrell Meekcom appeared on the show alongside his wife Sarah, talking about his terminal illness diagnosis.

After being given the devastating news that he has Multiple System Atrophy – a rare condition that will eventually leave him bed-bound and unable to breathe unaided.

Rochelle was moved to tears on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Rochelle Humes on This Morning today

Following the devastating diagnosis, Darrell drew up a bucket list of things he wants to do.

And the team at This Morning left the 55-year-old overwhelmed when they presented him with a gift box which ticked a number of things off the list.

One of them was a family holiday to Disneyland Paris. The news made his two young daughter, who were watching backstage, cry with happy tears.

Andi rushed from his spot on the sofa over to the girls, handing them a cuddly Mickey Mouse to help stop the waterworks.

But he then had to rush back as his co-host, Rochelle, also started welling up!

Andi raced back across the studio, grabbing some tissue en-route, to comfort Rochelle.

“Oh goodness me, you’re setting me off!” Rochelle blubbed as she saw the youngsters’ reactions.

Darrell’s story made the host tear up (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

“Beautiful children, beautiful family. It’s lovely to see that you’re so positive,” Rochelle told Darrell and Sarah through her tears.

Andi then passed her a tissue and she added: “God that’s got me! Don’t you dare let a child cry in front of me ever!”

She then addressed the two girls backstage, joking that it was their fault she was sobbing.

Andi also comforted the couple’s two daughters backstage (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Holly Willoughby shows off stunning new hair in summer photos

The former Saturdays singer said: “You, naughty. You’ve set me off now! We were friends before this.”

At the end of the interview, Andi reached over and hugged Rochelle.

During the interview, Darrell also revealed how he was ambushed by police after ticking a different item off of his list.

Andi hugged a tearful Rochelle (Credit: ITV)

He said that he’d always wanted to moon a speed camera and completed the cheeky stunt shortly after his diagnosis last year.

But he was stunned when a number of officers stormed his home in Kidderminster in November last year and arrested him.

Luckily, the charges were subsequently dropped.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.