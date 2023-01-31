On This Morning today, Phillip Schofield lost his cool and went on to scold a guest. His reason? They were continuously mispronouncing a certain word.

The 60-year-old helmed today’s show alongside regular co-host Holly Willoughby.

At one point during the instalment, the focus shifted towards the upcoming coronation of King Charles.

In honour of the ceremony being set to take place this year, royal expert Camilla Tominey came on the show to discuss the event.

But as she explained what the proceedings may look like, she kept mispronouncing a word. This pushed Phillip to the edge and he exploded in a light-hearted show of frustration.

Camilla revealed how King Charles may make history with his impending coronation. This is because he might be publicly anointed with holy oil during the ceremony. It’s an event that usually takes place in a more private fashion.

As Camilla explained the anointment could occur in a transparent canopy so the public can see, she kept saying ‘canape’ instead of canopy. A canape is a small French dish.

Holly asked Camilla why they couldn’t just get rid of the canopy, using the word ‘canape’ during her line of questioning.

“Well, true. But first of all…” Camilla began, but she was swiftly interrupted by Phillip.

“It’s canopy!” he snapped at the pair. “I let it go three times. It’s canopy. Not canape.”

Holly burst into laughter and joked: “I would prefer a canape rather than a canopy.”

“He’s got a canape over her head? What?” Phillip replied, laughing.

The anointing of a new monarch

Camilla said on This Morning earlier that the anointment using holy oil is “the most sacred part of the ceremony” when it comes to coronations.

King Charles could break Royal tradition by using a transparent canopy for the anointment part of his coronation (Credit: BBC)

If King Charles does make it for public consumption, it will be quite revolutionary.

Even the Archbishop of Canterbury, when he has used holy oil during such a procedure, has not been visible to the masses throughout it. During the 1953 coronation of the late Queen Elizabeth II, a gold cloth was draped over her head during this part.

The canopy is usually carried and held over the head of the new monarch by the Knights of the Garter or the Barons of the Cinque Ports.

