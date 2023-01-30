Phillip Schofield with his mouth open on This Morning today
This Morning today: Phillip Schofield’s ‘intensely irritating’ habit called out by viewers

Phil previously hit back at critics!

By Gabrielle Rockson

This Morning viewers today have called out Phillip Schofield‘s “irritating” habit on the show.

Taking to Twitter, some fans were annoyed by Phillip eating a pick n mix sweet bag in the morning.

One person said: “The really irks me watching Phil eating those pick n mix every morning out the bag. Don’t know why tbh. #ThisMorning.”

A second wrote: “Me too!”

Another added: “Me too! Something intensely irritating. Even my hubby who rarely says anything about anyone gets cross!”

And last week, a fan also commented: “I hate it when Phil eats those stale pick n mix #ThisMorning.”

Phillip Schofield eating sweets next to Holly Willoughby on This Morning today
Phillip called out viewers for complaining about his pick n mix in 2021 (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield on This Morning today

The presenter, who usually holds onto the pick n mix during the Spin to Win segment, addressed fans for complaining back in 2021.

Me too! Something intensely irritating.

At the time, Holly Willoughby said: “Have you not finished that bag yet?”

Phillip Schofield eating pick n mix
Phillip called out viewers for complaining about his pick n mix in 2021 (Credit: ITV)

Phillip replied: “Well someone… because occasionally I look at the moaners on Twitter and someone said the other day, ‘Isn’t that unbelievable, a winner on the TV and he sticks his hand in their bag of sweets.’

“No, that’s not the way it works. This has been the same bag of sweets for a year which occasionally is topped up. Just once a day I get to eat…”

Phillip hits back

Following Phillip’s statement, fans responded to the host by saying they weren’t “moaners”.

One person said: “Occasionally he looks at the ‘moaners’ on here. We’re not moaners Phil. We’re constructive criticisers #ThisMorning.”

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning today
This Morning fans feel Phillip shouldn’t be eating sweets in the morning (Credit: ITV)

A second wrote: “How Rude! The moaners on Twitter Schofe?? #ThisMorning.”

Another added: “Well some of us moaners do make sense, that’s why he looks #ThisMorning.”

And a fourth said: “Which moaner was that then. Come on own up! #thismِorning.”

Read more: This Morning stars Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield branded ‘high and mighty’ by Kim Woodburn

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX. 

