This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have been criticised by a TV star, who branded them “high and mighty”.

Celebrity Big Brother star Kim Woodburn has unleashed a rant on the presenters and insisted they’ve “got jobs they shouldn’t have”.

Kim, who previously clashed with Phil on This Morning, was speaking during a new podcast interview.

This Morning: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield criticised

Appearing on Gogglebox stars Joe and George Baggs’ podcast, Not My Bagg, Kim hit out at Holly and Phil over the Queen’s Lying-In-State scandal.

Last September, Holly and Phil were accused of ‘skipping the queue’ at the Queen’s Lying-In-State at Westminster Hall.

At the time, they spoke out to deny the accusations and insist they were there as part of the media reporting.

Speaking on the podcast, Kim said: “They were not, were not asked to cover the Queen’s funeral.

“They sneaked in and they put these press things they got, they sneaked in because they wouldn’t stand in a queue, they are far too high and mighty. It is true.

“Don’t listen to another word they say. They were not contracted, they were not allowed to film, nobody was, so they did sneak in.

“They should have lost their job.”

Holly and Phil Queuegate

She also said during the podcast chat: “They’ve got jobs they shouldn’t have. They’ve had them far too long.

“Trouble is, when you have two presenters on a top show in the morning, some can handle it.

They sneaked in because they wouldn’t stand in a queue, they are far too high and mighty.

“But those two, their heads are as big as Birkenhead dear.

“They think they can talk to people… well she goes…” before doing an impression of Holly giggling.

Speaking about her clash with Phil back in 2017, Kim said Phil “shouldn’t have his job, nor should Holly”.

At the time of the queue scandal, Holly and Phil addressed the backlash on This Morning.

Holly said: “None of the broadcasters and journalists took anyone’s places in the queue and no one filed past the Queen.

“We of course respected those rules however we realised that it may have looked like something else and therefore we totally understand the reaction. Please know that we would never jump a queue.”

It came after a petition was even launched to get the pair sacked from their ITV job.

