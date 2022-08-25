This Morning viewers slam ‘offensive’ party segment amid cost of living crisis

This Morning viewers were left unimpressed today over a segment featuring a party planner for the rich and famous.

Rylan Clark and Ruth Langsford welcomed luxury party planner Christopher Mills onto the show.

The event planner discussed how he plans parties for the rich and famous.

Rylan and Ruth seemed shocked as he talked about arranging multi-million pound events.

He said he had worked with the Rolling Stones and even planned a proposal on a glacier.

This Morning today

One viewer wrote on Twitter today: “Extravagant celebrity parties during a cost of living crisis. I mean, who on earth thought ‘let’s book this segment’?”

A second said: “Are we seriously having a conversation on the rich planning a party in the middle of a cost of living crisis?”

Another typed: “Who cares about this (expletive)? None of us can afford to heat our homes this winter and they’re chatting party planning for rich people.”

However, one said: “This party planner guy is so interesting.”

What else did party planner Christopher Mills say?

The events organiser talked about working with big global brands and raising money for children in conflict.

He said: “It’s a really enriching and rewarding job.

To be able to work with really interesting people is a real privilege.

Christopher calls himself an ‘experience planner’.

One of the biggest ‘really far out’ wishes he helped come true was a special wedding proposal.

The bride-to-be’s great-grandparents had been on the Titanic.

He told how he arranged a luxury yacht to travel to the site where the Titanic sank.

He even arranged a faux ice berg to float along and then the couple “went down in submersibles” where the proposal took place.

They were then taken to Manhattan, where all their family were waiting for them.

