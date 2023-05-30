This Morning viewers floored by ‘different’ footage of Alison Hammond shown on today’s show

On This Morning today, viewers were left doing a double take at their TV screens after watching “different” footage of Alison Hammond.

The hit ITV show was back for another instalment on Tuesday (May 30) fronted by faves Alison and Dermot O’Leary.

During the show, viewers were treated to a throwback video of Alison’s trip to Jamaica back in 2020. And it’s fair to say the pre-recorded footage got plenty of people talking.

Alison and Dermot were back hosting the show (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today: Alison floors viewers with old footage

In the sun-soaked video, Alison was living her best life as she got herself a massage, went partying and tucked into some delicious Caribbean grub. And while her shenanigans were sure to get people green with envy – it was her jaw-dropping weight loss transformation that caused a ruffle online.

This Morning gush over Alison’s weight loss

Rushing to Twitter, This Morning viewers were left floored at how different she looks now. One person proclaimed: “She’s lost SO much weight since this, you can really see it.”

Echoing their thoughts, a second person said: “Flip sake Alison hasn’t half lost some weight going by this VT eh….”

Meanwhile, a third added: “Clear to see Alison filmed this Jamaica segment years ago by how different she looks.” Another viewer remarked: “She looks like she’s lost weight.”

Fans couldn’t get over how different Alison looked (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond’s weight loss following family tragedy

Last year, Alison revealed her weight loss and admitted she lost “several stone” after cutting one particular thing out of her diet. The national treasure felt prompted to make the change after a tragic incident that happened in her personal life.

Alison has talked previously about her issues with body image and weight. In 2014, she had a gastric band fitted after she struggled to lose weight through dieting. Still, despite her success story, the motivation that Alison felt to bring it to life is mired in family tragedy.

Alison has attributed her recent weight loss to one thing being removed from her diet. And she made the decision to do this after her mother passed away from cancer in 2020. Her mother also suffered with diabetes before she died.

The presenter herself was even diagnosed with a pre-diabetic condition. These two things encouraged Alison to cut sugar out of her diet.

Read more: Holly Willoughby’s friendship with Alison Hammond branded ‘nonsense’ by Eamonn Holmes

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.