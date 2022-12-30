This Morning viewers ‘feel sick’ over Juliet Sear’s cooking segment as they spot hygiene issue

This Morning viewers were left ‘feeling sick’ today after Juliet Sear’s cooking segment on the show.

The baker was invited into the studio to share some of her favourite Christmas recipes.

However, fans were horrified when they appeared to notice a hygiene issue with Juliet’s food.

This Morning today

Juliet Sear was invited onto This Morning today to share some festive recipes.

The TV cook used various kitchen gadgets including a toasty maker and an air fryer to make her Christmas treats.

One novel idea saw Juliet making her own ‘piesties’.

The ‘piesties’ are toasties but with a twist as they are made with pastry instead of bread.

Holly and Phil tried one that she made earlier and Holly couldn’t believe how crispy the crust was.

The presenter said: “It’s so crispy!”

Phil also suggested another way you can make Juliet’s iconic ‘piesties’.

He said: “Do you what will be lovely in that as well? Stuffing.”

Juliet then replied: “Oh yeah that’s a great idea.”

However, while Juliet was cooking a fresh batch of ‘piesties’ live in the studio, fans ‘felt sick’ as they spotted a problem with the food.

As Juliet prepared snack, viewers discovered what they thought looked like a hair in the mixture that she was spooning into the pastry.

This Morning fans were disgusted by the issue and took to Twitter to comment.

One person tweeted: “She’s had a shocker with that hair in it, I actually feel sick.”

Someone else wrote: “Did she really pull hair out of that, like it didn’t already look vile enough,” followed by sick face emojis.

A third added: “That recipe was missing something- strands of human hair!”

Another viewer also said: “That’s like a bowl of nightmares for me #thismorning.”

