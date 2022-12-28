Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond on This Morning
TV

Dermot O’Leary makes shock confession about This Morning future

We love Dermot and Alison together!

By Entertainment Daily

Dermot O’Leary has confessed that he would love to host This Morning for the next ten years!

The presenter currently co-hosts on Fridays alongside Alison Hammond and has now referred to his ITV slot as a “nice thing”.

Dermot told podcast The Dish: “If someone said to me: ‘You’re doing Fridays for the next ten years,’ I’d be over the moon. I love it.”

Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond on This Morning

Last year ITV announced that Dermot and Alison would be replacing Friday hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

And it seems that 49-year-old Dermot really loves his new gig. He even handed Alison her ED! Award for Best-Loved Presenter live on air.

So when the star recently shared an Instagram post in tribute to his last show of 2022 with Alison, fans were quick to praise them.

One said: “Best and funniest presenters. Always full of beans.”

Another commented: “Miles better than Phil and Holly.”

A third chimed in: “Can you host permanently please? You two are just great together.”

Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond have fun on This Morning
Dermot O’Leary would like another ten years co-hosting This Morning with Alison Hammond (Credit: YouTube / This Morning)

A rocky road for Dermot and Alison

However not all fans of the show are thrilled with Dermot‘s presenting style.

In fact, some called for him to quit after he accidentally swore at Alison live on air over the summer.

And others took against him munching his way through an advent calendar segment in early November.

Drama aside, Dermot is on great terms with his Brummie co-host. Recently he even campaigned for Alison to bag a role as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent when they had Simon Cowell on the sofa.

Dermot O'Leary, Alison Hammond, Simon Cowell and Lucy Spraggan all laugh
Dermot O’Leary, Alison Hammond, Simon Cowell and Lucy Spraggan laugh on This Morning (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Dermot said: “I couldn’t endorse her more. This one would literally bring the house down.”

So sweet!

