Cruel trolls mock This Morning hosts Alison and Josie’s appearance today: ’Terrible!’

This Morning viewers weren’t too pleased with Josie Gibson and Alison Hammond’s appearances during today’s (August 11) episode.

Fans were greeted by Josie, 38, and Alison, 48, after Craig Doyle revealed on yesterday’s show that he would be going on holiday.

Due to Alison stepping in for Craig, Josie told her: “Thank you so much for being here with me today because you’re meant to be on holiday.” To which Alison replied: “I only did it because of you and the viewers. I did it for you really.”

Josie then asked: “So you’ve not gone on holiday just to present with me?” leading to Alison saying: “I’m going tomorrow. I’ve changed my flights just for you and I’m going to go tomorrow.”

Alison Hammond and Josie Gibson hosted alongside each other on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Trolls mock This Morning hosts Josie and Alison’s appearance

However, despite her sacrifice for the show and her pal, some viewers still weren’t happy. And, while many fans were glad to see the duo working together, more viewers were focused on the colour of the hosts’ outfits.

Josie rocked a bright, yellow long bodycon dress, while Alison sported a bright red top with black trousers. Taking to Twitter, many This Morning viewers couldn’t help but comment about the colour combination.

That’s a terrible colour combination, my retinas are burning.

One person said: “That’s a terrible colour combination, my retinas are burning #thismorning.” A second wrote: “Hammond & Gibson are giving me Teletubbie vibes #ThisMorning.” “Josie and Alison are doing a bit of product placement on the sly to earn extra cash #Thismorning,” another added, likening their look to the MasterCard logo.

A fourth user said: “Alison and Josie look like the Wilko logo #ThisMorning.” And a fifth commented: “Mustard and Ketchup #ThisMorning.”

Josie and Alison did address the bold outfit choices on the show, with Alison admitting that she didn’t know what Josie was wearing ahead of the show. We think you looked gorgeous, girls!

Alison Hammond stepped in for Craig Doyle due to him going on holiday (Credit: ITV)

‘Good luck!’

During yesterday’s (August 10) episode of This Morning, Craig excitedly told viewers about his holiday.

He said: “I’m a bit giddy, tomorrow’s holiday! Gone!” Josie replied: “You’re off aren’t you? You’re off on your holidays. I’m here with the one and only Alison Hammond.”

Craig then joked: “The two of you in here?,” to which Josie answered: “The two of us in here. Me and Alison Hammond, yeah. I don’t know how they’re going to manage us. Good luck!”

Thankfully the show went off without a hitch, with many viewers calling for the twosome to become a permanent fixture.

