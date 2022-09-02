Idris Elba apologises to Rochelle Humes after awkward comment about her husband on This Morning

This Morning today saw Idris Elba appear on the show to talk about his new movies, as well as his skincare line.

However, things took an awkward turn when Idris made an awkward comment about Rochelle Humes‘ husband, leading to him having to apologise.

Idris was on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Idris Elba on This Morning today

Today’s edition saw Rochelle and Vernon Kay welcome Idris onto the show.

The 49-year-old was on the show to discuss his new film – Three Thousand Years of Longing.

During the interview, Vernon was also keen to remind viewers that Idris is a DJ too, as well as an actor.

“The next gig’s Ibiza man, I’m gonna be in Ibiza doing the closing,” Idris said.

“Nice, we’re on our way!” Vernon joked.

“No no, please come, please,” Idris said.

Idris made an awkward blunder on today’s show (Credit: ITV)

Idris Elba’s awkward mistake on This Morning today

Rochelle then joked that they could have done today’s interview in Ibiza. It was at this point that Idris made his awkward blunder.

“I’ve DJ’d with Martin before, your husband [Marvin Humes],” he told Rochelle.

The Saturdays singer was quick to correct him, saying: “Yeah Marv, you have, that’s right.”

“Oh Martin, it’s Marvin!” Idris quickly replied.

“Call him Martin, I prefer that! I love that, I’m telling him, ‘you just got called Martin!” Rochelle joked.

Turning to the camera, Idris then apologised, saying: “No, no sorry Marv, please!”

Viewers reacted to Idris being on the show (Credit: ITV)

Fans react to Idris

Viewers were divided over having Idris on the show. Some were loving that the Luther actor was on today’s show.

“*Sigh*… Idris Elba…. that is all [love heart emoji],” one viewer tweeted.

“Oh my gosh Idris,” another gushed. “Idris and Tripe H on one show. Fantastic,” another wrote.

However, some viewers thought that the movie star looked like he didn’t want to be there.

“Of course Idris on first…He just wants to get it over with and [bleep] off,” one viewer tweeted.

“Love that crafty look towards his PA as Idris Elba finished his chat… as much to say ‘whoever signed me up for this garbage is in trouble… just pick up the fee and let’s [bleep] off…’,” another joked.

