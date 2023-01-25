This Morning today (January 25) saw host Holly Willoughby under fire for her behaviour towards one of the show’s guests.

Holly fronted the show as normal with long-time presenting pal Phillip Schofield.

However, it’s fair to say Phil was a lot more involved with one segment today than Holly…

Holly Willoughby wasn’t exactly thrilled to welcome Russell the Crow to This Morning today (Credit: YouTube)

This Morning today: What did Holly do?

Holly and Phil welcomed returning guest Russell the Crow to the show today.

Russell had been on with his owner before, with the bird flapping its way over to a terrified Holly.

Clearly worried Russell was going to do the same today, Holly fled.

At one point she dived behind Phil for protection, before sitting herself down right at the far end of the This Morning sofa.

Could you go over there?!

“I forgot how nervous I was,” Holly said, as Russell’s owner detailed an eye infection that caused Russell to have one of his eyes removed.

The actor Russell Crowe actually donated to help fund the operation.

Phil then asked Russell’s owner if he could feed him.

“Could you go over there?!” a panicked Holly told Phil, moving away and flinching every time Russell squawked.

Holly jumped out of Russell’s way and hide behind Phil at one point (Credit: YouTube)

Viewers react

Fans watching This Morning at home were quick to blast Holly’s behaviour.

One said: “Oh give over Holly. It’s a bird, what’s it going to do to you?”

Another added: “Prepare for high-pitched screeches…and that’s just Holly!!”

A third said: “Holly you’re scared of a bird?!”

“Willoughby really is a soppy [bleep]. Embarrassing,” said another.

Russell the Crow appeared on This Morning today (Credit: YouTube)

‘Laughed so much today!’

However, not everyone felt the same, with some pointing out that some people are “scared” of birds.

“Well that’s told me,” one troll hit back.

Others loved Holly’s reaction and said: “I have laughed so much already today at Holly moving away from the bird.

“Brilliant,” they added.

Read more: Holly Willoughby fans make same complaint about her dress today

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.