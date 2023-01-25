Holly Willoughby looking scared in tan dress on This Morning today
Holly Willoughby fans complain over This Morning dress today: ‘Sack the stylist’

Holly divided viewers today

By Rebecca Carter

Holly Willoughby opted for a stunning dress on This Morning today, but some fans weren’t too keen on the look.

The presenter, 41, often wows with her outfits for the daytime programme and she shares her looks with fans each morning throughout the week.

But today (January 25), Holly got a mixed reaction from her followers on Instagram as she showcased her look.

Holly Willoughby dress today

For Wednesday’s show, Holly wore a tan monogram-inspired key print, silk shirt dress from LK Bennett.

According to the LK Bennett website, the dress retails for £429.

The long-sleeved midi dress features a cream collar detail and matching cuffs.

It also features a real bamboo buckle belt.

Alongside a photo of herself smiling in the dress, Holly wrote: “Morning Wednesday… hope you have a wonderful day… and Happy Burns night!!!”

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, in patterned dress, on This Morning today
Holly’s dress divided viewers today (Credit: ITV)

Holly paired the dress with her signature nude heels.

Fans soon shared their thoughts in the comment section. But some people didn’t seem impressed.

One person wrote: “Not the best look I’ve seen on you, too old looking for you.”

Someone else commented: “Sack the stylist. Wear that when you are 80.”

A third said on Instagram: “Like the dress, don’t like the price £429.00 Holly please wear more marks and Spencer’s more. Affordable.”

Another added: “Look like an OAP.”

However, there were many people who loved Holly’s look today and gushed in the comments.

Holly Willoughby in tan dress on This Morning today
Holly opted for a patterned dress for Wednesday’s show (Credit: ITV)

One added: “Beautiful, your dress is gorgeous.”

Another said: “You look fab in almost everything you wear and the dress is really lovely.”

Not the best look I’ve seen on you, too old looking for you.

Someone else wrote: “Sheer elegance, every day, wonderful look.”

Another hit back at the critics, writing: “Honestly some people just can’t help themselves at being nasty, if you can’t be kind then stop following.”

On Tuesday’s show, it seems Holly’s dress choice was popular among some fans as she opted for the denim look.

Holly denim dress

She wore a blue denim midi dress from Albaray, pairing brown heels with the look.

Read more: Holly Willoughby apologises for ‘messing up’ on This Morning as Phillip Schofield scolds her

One fan gushed: “Loving that dress.”

Another said: “Gorgeous. Holly, you could put a binbag on and look absolutely gorgeous.”

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX. 

