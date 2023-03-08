This Morning viewers were left in tears today after Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield went above and beyond to celebrate International Women’s Day on the show.

To mark the special day, Phil went out to surprise nurse Chloe Hammond to celebrate her inspirational story.

Touched by the emotional segment, many fans took to Twitter to praise the show for making the nurse’s ‘dreams come true’.

Holly and Phil surprised nurse Chloe Hammond on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

On This Morning today, Phillip appeared out of the studio to find nurse Chloe.

Chloe has become one of few disabled nurses in the UK and was nominated by her mum Jackie to receive a ‘special treat’.

In honour of International Women’s Day, Phillip surprised the nurse and celebrated her achievements.

Phillip said: “Despite being diagnosed with a rare disease at the age of 15. Chloe overcame countless challenges to become one of the only disabled nurses in the UK.

“We think she is an inspiration so we are going to celebrate her.”

Chloe enjoyed lunch with her mum in Bluebird Cafe, which is just opposite where This Morning is filmed.

However, their meal swiftly became interrupted as Phillip joined the pair and asked to bring Chloe back to the ITV studio to talk about her story.

Chloe was nominated by her mum Jackie to receive a surprise on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

This Morning viewers left in tears over sweet surprise

During the interview, Holly and Phil then left Chloe speechless with a video from her co-worker, a spa day and £5,000 to pay for her her assistance dog’s bills.

Many fans became emotional after the sweet segment and took to Twitter to praise This Morning for the ‘lovely’ surprise.

One fan wrote: “Chloe just made me weep happy tears, for her to get her nursing dream is truly lovely.”

Another then said: “I’m not crying you are. What a gorgeous soul Chloe is.”

Someone else also tweeted: “Well done Chloe and well done @thismorning. Paying the £5,000 for the year to train her dog and vet fees. I like the show when it does these things. #ThisMorning.”

Another said: “Having @thismorning on whilst working. What a woman Chloe is!! Literally an emotional mess now!”

