Ben Ofoedu declares ‘I am more heartbroken than anyone’ after Vanessa Feltz split

Ben Ofoedu has opened up about his split from ex-fiancée Vanessa Feltz in a new interview, where he declared “I am more heartbroken than anyone”.

Vanessa Feltz previously opened up about the split on This Morning, admitting their relationship of 16 years was over due to Ben’s alleged infidelity.

As fans rallied behind Vanessa, Ben said he’s been “trolled and abused” since the split.

Ben Ofoedu and Vanessa Feltz split

Ben opened up to Closer magazine in a new interview about his split from Vanessa.

Despite claims that Ben had already moved on following the split, he told the magazine that he is still “very much in love” with Vanessa.

I regret it, it’s incredibly sad. I’m more heartbroken than anyone.

He admitted: “I don’t know what the future holds.

“Of course, I regret it, it’s incredibly sad. I’m more heartbroken than anyone.”

He also said he’s never had the “amount of abuse” he’s had to face since the split, adding that people have said “the most horrible things” to him.

Ben confirmed he hasn’t spoken to Vanessa since the split. He said he was getting support from friends, including Boyzone’s Shane Lynch who contacts him “every day”.

Vanessa Feltz admits heartbreak ‘isn’t easy’

Meanwhile, Vanessa has been active on Instagram since she announced the split, and she has received a lot of love and support from fans.

She’s been open about the break-up and has shared several videos about her feelings since the relationship ended.

She recently shared a video where she said: “You have to hope that at some point, that broken heart is going to knit together.

“And I feel sure it’s starting to knit together already.

“I send everyone going through heartbreak so much love. It isn’t easy and I don’t want to give the impression that it is.

“But we will get there.”

