Holly and Craig celebrate This Morning co-star’s wedding news: ‘I cried like a baby!’

Congratulations were in order on This Morning today, with Holly Willoughby and Craig Doyle celebrating their co-star’s big day.

The hit ITV show returned for another instalment on Monday (July 3) with Holly back at the helm, alongside Irish hunk Craig.

And the wedding bells were ringing for one This Morning member of staff. What’s more, it turns out Holly had given them some advice before their special day – something the co-star confessed they had done.

Holly and Craig were back on the show (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today: ITV star gets married

ITV star Dan Hatfield appeared on This Morning today. The pawnbroker was there for a segment called Is It Trash Or Treasure?

But at the start of the show, Holly halted things to say to Dan: “Do you know what, Dan? I’m just looking at you here thinking, what’s different? What’s changed? Of course, you are now a married man!”

The camera then cut to Dan sitting across the studio with a huge grin on his face, before a picture from his big day popped up on the screen. Dan, who married his new husband Joff Powell, said: “I had the absolute best time ever. Everything has changed but nothing’s changed.”

This Morning star Dan got married (Credit: ITV)

This Morning star reveals Holly’s advice for wedding

Dan then revealed the advice Holly had given him – in the lead up to his wedding. He said: “You were so great with me on the run up to the wedding.”

He went on: “You gave me some really great advice, not to worry if I cry or not and I blabbed like a baby.” Holly then replied with a smile on her face: “You have to, just let it out!”

Dan and Joff get married

Dan and hubby Joff said their I dos on June 23. The This Morning star then revealed the news on his Instagram page.

He wrote alongside their wedding snaps: “Hello world, love from the new Mr & Mr Hatfield-Powell. The most important words I have ever spoken were the vows I made to @joffpowell on the 23rd of June 2023. They are ones I will hold sacred and stay true to forever.”

