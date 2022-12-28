This Morning viewers shocked as Phil and Holly make unexpected comeback today

On This Morning today, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have surprised viewers by coming back to the show earlier than expected.

The daytime hosts are normally back in the studio after the New Year following a long Christmas break.

However, the presenters returned to our screens earlier than normal today in a special pre-recorded episode and fans are confused.

This Morning hosts Holly and Phill made an early return to the show (Credit: ITV)

Holly and Phil make a comeback on This Morning today

Holly and Phil were back at the helm of the This Morning today after the show took a break over Christmas.

The pair appeared on the show after hosting the special pre-recorded episode on Christmas Day which featured Sir Cliff Richard and Bradley Walsh.

The Christmas special was recorded before Holly and Phil said their goodbyes for the Christmas holidays and left the daytime show in the hands of presenters Alison Hammond, Dermot O’Leary, Josie Gibson, Craig Doyle and Andi Peters.

But fans were baffled when they saw Holly and Phil on This Morning today, as they weren’t expecting the hosting duo back until the New Year.

Taking to Twitter, one viewer wrote: “Why on earth are these two back?”

Another added: “Very surprised to see Holly and Phil back so soon after Christmas! They are not usually back until new year #thismorning.”

Someone else said: “Oh no Phil and Holly are back on already! I’ll watch but I expected like @ruthieeL or @josiegibson. Why are they back so soon? #philandholly #thismorning #itv @thismorning.”

A fourth commented: “Very surprised to see Phil and Holly back, thought would be off until January #thismorning.”

Viewers were totally confused today (Credit: ITV)

Viewers spot that This Morning episode was pre-recorded

Other viewers have also pointed out that while Holly and Phil may be back, the episode was pre-recorded.

“Are we meant to think this is live?” Someone tweeted.

Another fan said: “Today’s programme was recorded on 22 November. Check out Holly’s Instagram.”

Very surprised to see Holly and Phil back so soon after Christmas!

One person also claimed that Holly and Phil were “patronising” their viewers.

They tweeted: “Lol why are they patronising us by pretending the shows this week are live ‘oh I’ve got leftovers’ the shows were recorded when they were off air for the World Cup #thismorning.”

ITV recently confirmed that This Morning will be on air throughout the Christmas period between December 28 to 30.

Speaking of this year’s changes, Phil told The Sun: “I think it’s really lovely to be on over the Christmas period, there’s something really quite special about being a part of everybody’s Christmas morning. There’s a lovely atmosphere in the studio and you’re never quite sure what’s going to happen!”

