Alison Hammond and Josie Gibson beam with their kids as they spend Christmas together

Josie Gibson and Alison Hammond spent Christmas together again this year and have shared a sweet picture with their children.

Josie hosted her This Morning co-star on Christmas Day along with her son Reggie and Alison’s son Aiden.

A photo shared to Josie’s Instagram showed the presenters smiling alongside their sons.

Josie Gibson and Alison Hammond spend Christmas together

Josie wrote: “Merry Crimbo and lots of love from me @alisonhammond55 and our babies!!!

“P.S. Reg painted my face with his new paint set.”

Alison commented on the post: “You smashed it in the kitchen today babs, thanks for a wonderful day.”

Fans loved seeing the This Morning stars spending the day together.

Alison and Josie work together on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

One person commented: “Love you both, always brings a smile to my face when I see you!! Happy Christmas.”

Another said: “Yay you spent it together again love you two.”

A third added: “Pair of absolute legends.”

Someone else gushed: “Best photo ever, love this friendship. Merry Christmas girls, you and your boys.”

Josie recently admitted that she was struggling to find a turkey for Christmas Day.

Alison Hammond praised Josie’s cooking on Christmas (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Her co-host Craig Doyle said: “She’s got no Turkey! She’s got half the country coming over and she’s got no turkey.”

Josie insisted: “Don’t tell Alison, don’t tell Alison. Alison’s coming!”

Alison and Josie spent Christmas together in 2021.

Meanwhile, the daytime duo will be working on a project in 2023 for This Morning.

“For 2023 I’m doing some more travels with Josie again for This Morning too which will be fun…” Alison told Mail Online.

Josie Gibson hosted Alison for Christmas lunch after they spent the festive period together last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The pair had previously presented a segment on the show called Staycation Showdown.

Both Josie and Alison have hosted This Morning across December after usual hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield went on their Christmas break.

Josie hosted with Craig Doyle and Andi Peters, while Alison presented with her co-host Dermot O’Leary.

On Friday (December 23), Josie hosted the show with Andi and viewers were loving them together.

This Morning presenters

One person said on Twitter: “@andipeters and Josie should present more often. Better than Holly and Phil. #ThisMorning.”

Another wrote: “Josie seems so much more relaxed now she’s hosting with Andi! Bloody love her.”

A third tweeted: “Josie already looks so much more comfortable with Andi compared to how she was with Craig. #thismorning.”

Others loved seeing Andi on the show, as one gushed: “Can we have Andi Peters every day? #ThisMorning.”

Holly and Phillip are expected to return to the daytime show in January.

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

