This Morning viewers slam Gyles Brandreth over ‘belittling’ remarks about NHS crisis

This Morning viewers have criticised regular commentator Gyles Brandreth today as they accused him of making “belittling” remarks about the NHS crisis.

On today’s episode of the hit show, hosts Andi Peters and Josie Gibson welcomed Gyles to the sofa. Sat beside him was ITV’s deputy political editor Anushka Asthana.

The group discussed PM Rishi Sunak’s speech which is due to take place today. In this address, Sunak is expected to address education reform and the current NHS crisis.

Some journalists believe Rishi Sunak’s speech will focus on policies such as kids learning maths until they’re eighteen (Credit: Splash News)

Recent reports suggest the national health service is in a state of pandemonium. Overcrowding in hospitals, A&E departments running out of oxygen and patients waiting days for a bed are just some of the issues at hand.

But I don’t want to hear this drip, drip, drip.

The supposed lack of governmental attention on this issue formed the base of the discussion on This Morning today.

This Morning today

When talking about Sunak’s speech, Anushka argued that journalists won’t be satisfied with what the PM is projected to say. This is because it’s predicted he’ll discuss education reform more than the pressing NHS crisis.

It was at this moment, Gyles playfully turned to her and called her duty to cover such issues “depressing”.

Gyles Brandreth and Anushka Asthana had a mini back-and-forth over what the focus of Sunak’s speech should be (Credit: ITV)

“I’ve abandoned the news,” he added. “I shall watch it with the sound turned down because I love the look of you… But I don’t want to hear this drip, drip, drip.”

Gyles angers This Morning fans

It was his next remark, however, that really elicited a monsoon of anger from fans on Twitter.

He said that each year the country complains “things are getting worse” regarding the NHS, but that “it’s just the way the world is”.

Gyles’ flippancy about the NHS crisis left a sour taste in some This Morning viewers’ mouths (Credit: ITV)

He also hit out at the “management” within the NHS, saying: “There is billions going into the health service, it’s the management of it as well as the amount of money. More money does go in every year. How it’s managed is really a big issue.”

“There might be a crisis in the NHS every year, Gyles, but this year the crisis is worse than last year,” one viewer tweeted. “If nothing changes, the next year will be worse too. That’s the point.”

A second This Morning fan wrote: “Gyles Brandreth belitting the problems in the NHS is really not helping anyone.”

A third viewer even called Gyles out for his bubbly personality and digressing tendencies. They vented: “Gyles constantly deflects these stories by talking about the past or trying to be amusing. So out of touch. Ridiculous.”

However, someone else agreed with Gyles writing: “I totally agree with what @GylesB1 said on @thismorning.The problem is the people at the top managing the #NHS monies.”

Read more: This Morning: Gyles Brandreth under fire for comments on Jeremy Clarkson’s ‘vile’ Meghan attack

What do you think of Gyles’ remark about the NHS winter crisis? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.