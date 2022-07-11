This Morning star Gyles Brandreth sparks backlash with ‘irresponsible’ appearance

This Morning today saw Gyles Brandreth appear on the show – but not everyone was happy.

The 74-year-old was slammed by some viewers for his “irresponsible” appearance on today’s show.

Gyles’ appearance sparked concern (Credit: ITV)

Gyles Brandreth on This Morning today

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary welcome Gyles onto the show.

Along with Nick Ferrari, Gyles, Alison, and Dermot discussed some of the day’s biggest news stories.

However, it wasn’t the subject matter at hand that grabbed viewers’ attentions – it was what Gyles was wearing.

The former politician was rocking a big wooly penguin jumper on today’s show – something Dermot made reference to straight away.

“Time now though for the Morning View, joined by Gyles – with his lovely penguin top on today!” Dermot said.

“You are what you wear,” Gyles declared.

Gyles’ outfit was criticised (Credit: ITV)

Gyles’ appearance ‘explained’ on This Morning today

Alison also commented on Gyles’ outfit during the show too.

Like many viewers, the Birmingham-born star was baffled at how Gyles was wearing a wooly jumper during a heatwave.

“Can we just talk about the jumper because you look very, very hot in there,” she said to him.

“I do not look hot. Not a bead of sweat,” Gyles responded. “Think of a thermos flask full of hot cocoa and stays hot, put ice in it and the ice stays cold so this is the idea.”

He then continued, saying: “That’s why you have a cup of tea when it’s hot, it cools you down. This keeps me cool and also you are what you wear. I think cool, I’m a cool penguin today.”

Gyles came under fire for his outfit (Credit: ITV)

Gyles on This Morning

Later, Gyles hosted a segment about ways to keep cool during the heatwave.

Concerned viewers quickly took to Twitter to discuss Gyles’ odd choice of attire considering the weather. Some went so far as to brand it “irresponsible”.

“Sorry to be a killjoy but it’s actually irresponsible having Gyles on explaining that it’s ok to wear a jumper on a hot day and will keep you cool because it’s not true!” one viewer tweeted.

“There will be a few vulnerable people out there watching #thismorning that may take Gyles’ advice that wearing a jumper keeps you cool. Think they need to clarify that it does not,” another said.

A third added: “Gyles telling us all how to cool down whilst he’s wearing a JUMPER over a shirt. What??????”

Others found Gyles’ choice of outfit funny.

“#ThisMorning – I hope you have good air con, Gyles will die of dehydration,” one viewer said.

“Gyles are you OK in that jumper hun,” another asked.

