This Morning fans left feeling ‘sick’ over Gyles Brandreth’s behaviour today

This Morning viewers have been expressing their discomfort today after a particular segment.

Hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield brought on Jane Sheehan – a self-proclaimed “foot reader”. Sheehan claims to be able to tell a lot about a person just by looking at the lines, cracks and blemishes on people’s feet.

During the segment, volunteers hid behind a screen and exposed only their feet. One of the aforementioned volunteers was author and presenter Gyles Brandreth – but viewers were not impressed by his appearance.

Viewers were left disgusted (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

During the segment, volunteers revealed their feet from behind a screen, leaving the foot reader and viewers to attempt to match the feet to the face.

However, after one particularly “gross” pair, viewers leapt to Twitter to express their disgust.

One viewer wrote: “Ffs, I will never look at Gyles again without feeling sick about his vile feet.”

Another expressed disappointment: “I expected Gyles to have decent feet.”

A third shared a GIF of someone gagging, alongside the words: “Gyles’ feet.”

Another wrote: “Gyles Brandreth’s feet should have come with a warning,” followed by a sick face emoji.

Others praised Glyes as one said: “I love Gyles.”

Foot segment complaints

Alongside the criticism of Gyles’ feet, viewers were also unimpressed with the segment altogether, branding it as “nonsense”.

One viewer fumed: “Foot reader? What the [bleep] is foot reader?”

Another ranted: “Reading people’s feet! What a load of tosh, this goes into the same crock of [bleep] as when Jackie Stallone read people’s bottoms. #ThisMorning.”

Viewers were unimpressed by the unusual segment (Credit: ITV)

A third wrote: “What annoys me about all these nonsense readings things they do on @thismorning is that they present them as factual.”

Nevertheless, Phillip and Holly appeared fascinated by the woman and listened attentively as she explained how she read the veins and imperfections on Gyles’ feet.

When Gyles revealed himself, he was just as amazed. The author even asked the guest for her number so she could continue the reading.

During the segment, chef Clodagh McKenna also had her feet read.

Chef Clodagh McKenna had her feet read on This Morning today too (Credit: ITV)

Jane said: “She has a love of aesthetics, a love of beauty and her surroundings and because of that, she’ll have knack of delegating normal everyday stuff without you realising she’s doing it.”

She added: “I love the colour of the nail varnish. That’s indicating what I want more in life is more energy to fulfill my ambitions.”

After revealing herself, Clodagh said: “That is true, definitely when yoou said about the decision making. I definitely now stick to things more.”

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV and ITV Hub.

