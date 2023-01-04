This Morning today saw hosts Josie Gibson and Andi Peters welcome money-saving expert the Bank of Dave to the show.

Dave – otherwise known as David Fishwick – hosed the phone-in on This Morning today (January 4).

He gave advice on how to save money, including urging viewers to “haggle” when they were out shopping.

However, money-saving tips aside, one thing appeared to be on viewers’ minds – that Dave looked very, very hot under the studio lights.

Andi Peters and Josie Gibson presented This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today: Bank of Dave hosts phone-in

Dave appeared on the show twice today, once to speak to Josie and Andi and then again to offer tips to viewers at home.

After the show, Dave said he’d had “great fun” and said he’d be back on the This Morning sofa “next week”.

However, he may want to rethink his outfit, if viewer concerns are anything to go by.



Fears Dave was ‘melting’

Viewers took to Twitter to share their fears for Dave.

“Dave is melting under the lights!” declared one.

“I wouldn’t want to be the next guest and sit in the sofa puddle Dave made. They needed someone massive next to cover the damp patch,” said another.

Dave is melting under the lights!

“The Bank of Dave looks like he’s about to melt,” shared a third.

“Dave is looking a bit moist,” said another.

Bank of Dave was on This Morning to offer advice and host the phone-in today (Credit: ITV)

‘Bank of Dave is great’

Others joked after Dave issued some advice on how to get a cheap washing machine, urging the caller to tell the shop: “Dave sent me.”

One viewer quipped: “Tell them Sweaty Dave sent you.”

Others were loving his advice, though.

“Bank of Dave is great,” said one, before heaping praise on Josie and Andi.

“How funny is Dave!” another laughed.

