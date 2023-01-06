This Morning fans slam show for ‘gross’ video in doctor segment: ‘Did we need to see that?’

This Morning today has come under fire for sharing a “gross” video during a medical segment.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary returned to the sofa on Friday to host another edition of the daytime show.

However, during a segment with Dr Zoe Williams, a video was shown which left viewers feeling slightly nauseous.

Dr Zoe appeared on This Morning today to discuss home remedies for colds (Credit: ITV)

Dr Zoe was on the show to discuss natural remedies for the common cold.

The segment comes amid reports shops are running out of Lemsip and other common cold and flu remedies.

One which she spoke about was a remedy which helps people “physically decongest”.

She explained: “This is an irrigation bottle,” as she held up the plastic bottle.

Dr Zoe continued: “So you put salt water in here, and you blow it up one nostril and it rinses out behind and out the other nostril.”

Dr Zoe explained how the method works (Credit: ITV)

A video was then shown of a child having the remedy done to him.

The water is seen being put up his nostril before snot comes pouring out of the other.

Didn’t need to see the snot video.

Dr Zoe said: “This is a demonstration of it being used.”

Dermot chipped in: “He’s having a great time…” as the little boy was seen screwing up his face.

Dr Zoe added: “He’s not very happy but watch his face now, watch his relief. He’s like ‘wow’.”

Viewers complained over This Morning showing the video (Credit: ITV)

Despite the seemingly good results, viewers weren’t impressed and struggled to watch the segment while having their breakfast!

One person complained on Twitter: “Did we need to see the kids snot,” followed by a sick face emoji.

Another wrote: “Didn’t need to see the snot video.”

Someone else said: “Oh great, a snot nosed kid, just eaten.”

Another added: “Gross, warning around Brunch-Lunchtime. Glad I wasn’t eating.”

