This Morning viewers spot Craig Doyle’s ‘awful’ habit towards Josie Gibson today

This Morning viewers took to Twitter today (Wednesday December 21) after spotting how Craig Doyle interacts with Josie Gibson.

Craig came in for criticism after several of those watching at home noticed how he sits on the sofa.

The stand in co-host, 52, was accused of having “no idea”, as well as being “awful” over his positioning.

But other fans of the ITV daytime show tweeted how much they appreciate his presenting partnership with popular Josie.

How This Morning viewers reacted to Craig Doyle today

Nonetheless, viewers highlighted how Craig has sat on the show’s sofa with one arm supporting him behind Josie’s back.

Many viewers spotted Craig’s habit and spoke about it on Twitter.

“The male presenter is sitting close to Josie or is it just me? #ThisMorning,” one Twitter user pondered.

Another person suggested today’s show wasn’t the first time Craig’s pose had occurred.

“Yep been the same all week,” they wrote.

‘Tell him to move over’

Similarly, another user complained: “@thismorning oh my God, could Craig Doyle get any closer to Josie Gibson?

“He does not need to be leaning on her in every shot, sitting or standing. Tell him to move over.”

Meanwhile, someone else asked: “Has this chap no idea of personal space? He’s practically on Josie’s head.”

He’s awful, too close for me. I’d be telling him to move over.

That received a reply from another person that read: “He’s awful, too close for me. I’d be telling him to move over.”

But one fan cheekily contributed: “I’d have him sitting on my lap if it were me.”

Next time the camera pans around Craig is going to be sat on Josie’s knee, give the girl some room. Space raider Craig.

‘I prefer Craig and Josie’

Furthermore, yet another observer said they thought what they saw was fond and “lovely”.

“Watching #ThisMorning for the first time in YEARS and have to say it’s lovely to see Josie and Craig,” they wrote.

“Laid back, decent people with great humour. I also love how close they seem as pals! Craig casually sat with his arm behind Josie – lovely.”

And others made the case for seeing more of Craig and Josie on the box together.

“#ThisMorning I prefer Craig and Josie doing this programme,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Love Craig Doyle with Josie on this morning, I prefer them to Phil and Holly,” tweeted another.

And a third confirmed fan added: “Can we have Craig and Josie on every week please? #ThisMorning.”

