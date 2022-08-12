This Morning viewers are loving seeing Craig Doyle presenting on the ITV show – but they have clocked one “strange” habit.

The 51-year-old (what is his secret?!) has been co-hosting alongside Josie Gibson and Rochelle Humes over the summer.

But despite the Irish presenter’s overall popularity, Twitter users have noticed he has a habit of smelling things.

Craig Doyle’s “strange” habit has been noticed by fans (Credit: ITV)

Craig Doyle on This Morning today

Yep, as odd as it sounds, observant fans noticed he smells items he picks up.

And of course, they took to social media to share their thoughts.

One person tweeted: “Why does Craig smell everything? He smelt everything on the stationary section the other day and smelt the bear today.”

Another said: “Craig just has to smell everything doesn’t he.”

But despite his unique habit, Craig is an absolute hit with fans, some of which have even called for him to become permanent.

This Morning fans spot ‘tiresome’ habit

His co-host Rochelle has drawn criticism, though, thanks to one habit. She has been another guest presenter over the summer, while usual hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have their summer holidays.

But her habit is proving to be a cause of frustration for viewers, who accused Rochelle of talking over guests and making the show about her.

Rochelle and Craig have presented the show together (Credit: ITV)

One person tweeted: “I love talking over everyone. But Rochelle takes it to a whole new level. Missing Josie.”

Another wrote on Twitter: “Why Rochelle keep shouting over everyone. Me me me me me me me it’s my show!!”

But there are still plenty out there who have her back.

One gushed: “Rochelle is a great presenter – always upbeat and friendly. I like the different presenters, it keeps it interesting.”

Another said: “Rochelle is an amazing presenter. She should be on full time.”

