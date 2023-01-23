This Morning viewers shocked today as Charlie Brooks’ interview takes X-rated turn with Holly and Phil

This Morning viewers were left shocked today (Monday January 23) as an interview with Charlie Brooks took an unexpected turn.

Fans of the ITV daytime series could barely believe their ears as actress Charlie opened up about a new venture.

The EastEnders star, 41, spoke to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield about her upcoming role in a stage adaptation of The Ocean at the End.

But Janine Butcher star Charlie also revealed she is working on another business opportunity.

And the show hosts admitted they were surprised at her X-rated side hustle.

This Morning today with Charlie Brooks

Having chatted about Charlie’s upcoming theatrical tour and her recent Walford storylines, the presenters brought up how she is diversifying her work portfolio.

Charlie explained the background to her new move as initially wanting to make changes around her 40th birthday.

She said she had cut down on alcohol and was looking for avenues to rejuvenate her creativity.

Charlie then brought up a previous discussion she’d had with somebody about the shape of the clitoris.

And it seems that has all inspired her to dip her toes into sex toy innovation.

“You weren’t expecting this, were you?” Phillip deadpanned as an aside to the camera.

How viewers reacted

Holly then emphasised how conversations around women’s bodies are often stifled – and so what Charlie had to say was important.

But for some of those watching This Morning at home, the conversation was a little bit much.

One person even claimed it put them off their food.

How did we go from Eastenders to vibrators pls? #thismorning pic.twitter.com/MDuz4O9WPZ — Dave (@DavidMackayy) January 23, 2023

“That wasn’t what I was expecting when they asked her about her business #ThisMorning,” tweeted one person, adding a blushing emoji to their words.

“#ThisMorning getting the week off to a saucy start!” exclaimed another.

I don’t wanna hear about vibrators at this time of day.

Meanwhile, someone else complained: “Totally put off my breakfast now I don’t wanna hear about vibrators at this time of day @thismorning #ThisMorning.”

Surely by that time it should’ve been brunch, rather than breakfast?

