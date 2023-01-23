Charlie Brooks stunned This Morning viewers with her new look as she appeared on today’s (January 23) show.

The EastEnders actress, who is best known for playing Janine Butcher on Albert Square, rocked her new brown hair with bangs.

Fans are normally used to seeing Charlie with blonde curly shoulder-length hair. Taking to Twitter, many of them expressed that they didn’t recognise her.

Charlie looked great as she showcased her brown hair on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Charlie Brooks on This Morning

One person wrote: “She looks completely different, I didn’t recognise her #ThisMorning.”

A second added: “#ThisMorning Charlie Brooks’ hairstyle is lovely.”

“#ThisMorning Charlie Brooks look fabulous with long brown hair,” another commented.

And a fourth user said: “#CharlieBrooks looks gorgeous! #ThisMorning.”

Last week, Charlie shared a new snap of her locks with the caption: “Change is happening. Change is good. @johnmacphersonhair.”

Commenting under the post, one person said: “I LOVE the brown hair.”

A second wrote: “@Charlie_brooks_xx YES. As you know I’ve always loved your hair dark. Looks gorgeous.”

“Welcome to the dark side! Suits ya,” another added.

And a fourth person said: “Love this! Your hair looks amazing and you look about ten years younger.”

The actress last starred on EastEnders last year (Credit: BBC)

Charlie Brooks’ EastEnders Exit

Charlie has been an on-and-off cast member of EastEnders since 1999. However, her 18-month contract came to an end last year.

She told The Sun on Sunday: “I was only ever due back to EastEnders for a year, but when [exec producer] Chris Clenshaw presented me with his idea for the story, I couldn’t say no to staying a little longer.

“I’ve had an amazing time, as I always do when I go back. But as always with Janine, she probably should not outstay her welcome — for everyone’s sake.”

Read more: EastEnders star Charlie Brooks makes admission about future as Janine Butcher ahead of exit

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

