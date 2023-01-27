This Morning today (Friday, January 27) saw Carol Vorderman launch a furious rant at the government during the show.

Carol’s harsh words – mainly aimed at the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak – left viewers stunned.

Carol Vorderman hits out on This Morning today

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary joined by Carol and Gyles Brandreth again.

During the show, they discussed some of the biggest stories in today’s news.

One of the stories discussed was a report that Sunak had allegedly co-founded a hedge fund that had shares in Moderna.

Carol was furious and demanded there be an investigation into the PM for ‘insider trading’.

“Rishi Sunak, our prime minister, co-founded a hedge fund,” she explained.

“It invested in the last few years 1 billion pounds in Moderna shares. Rishi Sunak said he has put all his assets into a blind trust.”

Carol takes aim at Rishi Sunak on This Morning today

The former Countdown star continued, saying: “He has refused to say whether he holds assets in the hedge fund and therefore in Moderna.

“That man came out in front of 10 Downing Street and said accountability and transparency and all of this.”

She then spoke directly to the PM himself as she issued him with a challenge.

“If you are true to your word Rishi Sunak, tell us, do you own shares in Moderna because if you do, are we now talking about insider trading?”

Viewers react to Carol’s rant

Viewers were left stunned by Carol’s words on the show today.

Many took to Twitter to discuss. Some were in agreement with the former Countdown star.

“Carol was excellent #thismorning,” one viewer tweeted.

“How refreshing to have somebody like Carol Vorderman spit facts about things that most people don’t want to draw attention to on mainstream television,” another wrote following her rant.

“Go Carol – tell it like it is. About time someone did!” a third said.

Others weren’t as impressed, though.

“Oh Carol, shut up… boring now,” one viewer tweeted.

“Get off your soapbox Carol… not the time or the place,” another ranted.

ED! has contacted reps for Downing Street for comment.

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10.30am on ITV1 and ITVX

