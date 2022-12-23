This Morning viewers today all made the same comment about Carol Vorderman‘s appearance on the show.

The TV star was on the ITV daytime show alongside Gyles Brandreth, and caught the attention of viewers – for all the wrong reasons.

Ahead of her appearance, Carol took to Instagram to show off her outfit and let viewers know she’d be on the show.

“I’m back on This Morning today, see you soon,” wrote the star.

Carol Vorderman wore a pretty snazzy pair of boots on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning viewers baffled over Carol Vorderman’s outfit today

However, following her appearance, numerous viewers rushed to social media to share their confusion over Carol’s choice of outfit.

She wore a red knitted dress, accompanied with over-the-knee bright pink sparkly boots.

One This Morning viewer tweeted: “What the hell has Carol Vorders got on her trotters!”

“Carol off for an audition at Kinky Boots afterwards,” joked a second viewer.

While a third laughed: “The [bleep] is Carol wearing on her feet #ThisMorning.”

Elsewhere, a fourth amused viewer teased: “Did Vorderman get dressed in the dark? #ThisMorning.”

Others loved her festive look though, with one asking: “Where did Carol get those lovely boots?!”

Carol’s health scare

Carol makes regular appearances on the daytime show. However, earlier this month, she was forced to miss out on appearing.

She took to Instagram at the time to confirm that she had been struggling with illness.

“Well I’m four days into the flu thing,” she explained. “Oh, god, I feel rough, and look it. I haven’t brushed my hair in four days so excuse that. Anyway, thank you for your lovely messages.

“Sorry I won’t be on This Morning this morning. I was looking forward to it as well.

“I’ll be better soon. Ugh, I need a cup of tea.”

Carol Vorderman recently opened up about her family life (Credit: Splashnews)

Carol opens up about her family struggles

Meanwhile, Carol is a proud mum to her son Cameron and daughter Katie and she often opens up about her children.

In her letter in The Sun last year, Carol revealed the heartbreaking reality of mothering a child with disabilities.

She wrote: “When Cam moved schools because we moved out of London, his world changed. He was bullied for being different.

“My heart broke nearly every single day seeing him drag his rucksack home, so unhappy.

“He had to build strategies for himself to manage the world. That shouldn’t have been up to him. The system should have helped with those.”

Carol‘s son Cameron has severe ADD, dyslexia, and ADHD, and developed “later than other children his age”.

She previously revealed that teachers had failed to adequately protect and educate her son while he was at school.

The TV said during an emotional interview on This Morning: “I put him in a little school, probably aged four or five then, and by the end of that year they said ‘we can’t have him here, we can’t teach him.'”

Read more: Carol Vorderman fans gush as she’s ‘looked after’ by son Cameron as they attend Pride of Britain

What did you think of Carole’s look on This Morning today? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.