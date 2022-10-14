On This Morning today, Bradley Walsh shut down rumours about his son, Barney.

The Chase presenter appeared on the ITV daytime show on Friday morning (October 14).

While chatting with Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, Bradley touched on rumours about him and Barney.

It’s been claimed that Bradley and Barney are being lined up to present the BBC reboot of Gladiators.

A source told The Sun: “The BBC love the idea of having a unique duo fronting Gladiators and that’s what hiring a father and son gives them. It’s certainly a break from the presenters the show had previously. They already know they have a great dynamic, thanks to appearing together on their travelogue, Breaking Dad as well as drama, The Larkins.

“They also realise getting Brad to front the show with Barney is a bit of a coup because he’s already one of the busiest men on telly.”

Bradley Walsh appeared on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today: Bradley Walsh on Gladiator rumours

Opening up about the rumours, Bradley confessed that he’s heard things on the grapevine too.

However, he insisted that nothing has been made “official yet”.

“We’ve heard all about that too, we’ve got no idea, nothing is official,” he said.

He then joked: “I’ve heard that I’m coming on Friday mornings with you two now.”

The Gladiators revival was recently confirmed to launch on BBC.

At the time of the announcement, Kate Phillips, the BBC’s Head of Unscripted, said: “Gladiators is back, and a whole new generation of viewers can now look forward to watching a Saturday night spectacle like no other.

“Will the contenders have the will and the skill to succeed against our mighty new Gladiators? You’ll have to tune in to find out!”

The original series ran from 1992 to 1996 with John Fashanu and Ulrika Jonsson hosting on ITV before being axed.

It was then brought back for a year in 1999 before being axed again.

In 2008 Sky attempted a revival hosted by Ian Wright and Kirsty Gallacher but it lasted just one year.

Bradley and Barney are rumoured to be fronting Gladiators (Credit: ITV)

What do we know about the new series?

Meanwhile, Scot Cru, EVP of Global Formats and Unscripted Content, MGM Television said of the new reboot: “Gladiators is a format that resonates with viewers worldwide.

“We are thrilled to bring this revered series to the BBC and can’t wait to introduce our UK Gladiators.”

Dan Baldwin, Managing Director of Hungry Bear Media, added: “What other show combines electric excitement, superheroes, giant sponge fingers, elite athletes and a pinch of pantomime?

Read more: Bradley Walsh’s shock admission about his childhood and undiagnosed health condition

“Watch out for the new breed of superhuman, supersized superstars bursting on to your screens on BBC One and iPlayer.”

Filming for the brand new series will take place next year at the Utilita Arena Sheffield.

Meanwhile, did you catch Bradley Walsh on This Morning today? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!