This Morning viewers deliver verdict as Craig Doyle replaced in presenting shake-up

This Morning viewers flooded social media today as Craig Doyle was replaced as Rochelle Humes‘ co-host this week.

Last week the Saturdays singer partnered with Irish comedian Craig for the first time.

She joked she’d ‘been with everyone’ on the show.

This Morning presenters today

This week Rochelle is with Andi Peters on the ITV show as bosses continue to shake up the presenting panel.

A string of different presenters have graced the studio’s sofas as Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby enjoy their annual extended summer holiday.

They include Craig Doyle, Vernon Kay and regular Josie Gibson.

he should present full-time

Now Andi Peters joins the mix, bringing with him years of television experience.

But viewers are divided over his appearance.

One fan said: “Andi Peters and Rochelle are brilliant, can we have them more often please?”

A second said: “Andi Peters is so funny, he should present full-time.”

But other viewers weren’t impressed.

One tweeted: “Why oh why have we got to be tortured by Rochelle again next week? Don’t you EVER listen to your viewers?

“And just to cap it off – Andi Peters too? I’ll switch back on when they’re off thanks.”

Others also agreed.

A second wrote: “Looks like I won’t be watching This Morning this week. Andi Peters and Rochelle, can’t think of anything worse.”

Andi on This Morning

Many watching remember Andi from his CBBC days and Live and Kicking.

He has since found success in producing loads of TV shows as well as presenting.

But viewers can’t believe his age.

Some think Andi is clearly drinking from the fountain of youth.

Andi celebrated his 52nd birthday last month.

One viewer wrote: “Andi Peters literally never ages…what is his secret?”

A second agreed: “Andi Peters looks the same as all those years ago.”

