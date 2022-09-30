This Morning hosts Dermot and Alison in hysterics as competition winner reveals plans for prize money

This Morning today saw Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary left in hysterics after hearing a competition winner’s prize money plans.

The winner wanted to have her tooth replaced, and Alison and Dermot couldn’t hold back their laughter at the absurd plans.

Another edition of Dosh On Your Doorstep took place today (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning today?

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Alison and Dermot return to host the show.

During the show, Josie Gibson hosted an edition of Dosh On Your Doorstep, in which she surprised a member of the public at their home and give them the chance to win big.

Today’s winner was Mary, 74, from South West London.

Josie greeted her dressed as a phone box, causing Mary to double over in laughter as Josie ran up to her.

Alison and Dermot couldn’t help but laugh either as Josie asked her if she was ready to play Dosh On Your Doorstep.

“You’ve just frightened the life out of me!” Mary laughed.

Dermot and Alison found the whole segment hilarious (Credit: ITV)

Dosh On Your Doorstep on This Morning today

Later on in the show, Alison and Dermot caught up with Mary and Josie to see how they were getting on.

Josie, out of her phone-box costume now, asked Mary to introduce herself, as well as tell the viewers what she’d spend the potential £1,000 on.

Mary explained that she’s 74 and works for the community.

“And if I win,” she said, before revealing a missing tooth.

“I’ll have that replaced,” she said.

“Lovely!” Josie exclaimed as Dermot and Alison could be heard launching into fits of laughter in the studio.

Mary then revealed that she’d lost her tooth while on a night out drinking.

“Were you on the gin?” Josie asked. Mary simply nodded, causing the 37-year-old to laugh.

Mary revealed her plans for the prize money (Credit: ITV)

What happened next?

Josie then continued, saying: “You can have many more nights out if you win this.”

Josie then asked Mary questions about Top Gun and Alison Hammond herself.

Mary managed to answer all the questions correctly, bagging herself £1,000!

“You can have a few more nights out with that, Mary,” Josie said as she and Mary danced in celebration.

“She can have her tooth done,” Alison said. “You can go to that dentist now, get those gnashers sorted out,” Dermot said.

Viewers took to Twitter to join in the celebrations too.

“Yay new tooth for our Mary!” one viewer tweeted. “Josie and Mary this morning genuinely made me LOL,” another wrote.

Another kind viewer simply wanted to compliment Mary.

“Did Mary say she was 74?! Must have heard wrong! Look at her smooth skin. No way!” they said.

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV and ITV Hub.

