This Morning viewers today were left heartbroken over a little boy’s reaction to his mum’s tragic diagnosis.

Agony aunt Deidre Sanders was back today (September 30) to help callers with their personal problems.

Friday’s segment was dedicated to those who have had or currently have cancer.

It came just days after Deirdre announced her own diagnosis earlier this week.

The beloved agony aunt offered callers her advice on the best way to break the tragic news to their children and loved ones.

One mother, ‘Amy’, recalled to Deidre what happened when she told her children about her cancer diagnosis.

This Morning phone-in today

She told This Morning viewers: “I decided to keep the word ‘cancer’ out of the equation and told them that ‘mummy had lumps’.

“My eldest didn’t react very well. He really struggled when I was going through chemotherapy, with all the effects that it had on me.

“I lost my hair very early on which he really didn’t like. Recently my youngest has started getting really upset saying that ‘heaven is going to take my mummy.'”

The heartbroken mum continued: “He won’t go to school and he cries ‘don’t leave me, mummy.'”

ITV viewers rushed to social media to share their heartbreak over the call.

One tweeted: “Nope bit too much for me this, brew time. Sending love.”

“All the cancer talk is a bit too close to home, think I’ll do the washing up instead,” said a second commenter.

A third shared their own story too, saying: “#ThisMorning as a kid I wouldn’t want to know if my parents had been seriously ill. My great-gran died of cancer when I was 10. Knew she was ill but thought she’d get better. I’m glad no one told me she was dying as it meant I enjoyed my last days with her instead of panicking.”

Meanwhile, a fourth added: “Oh how sad, poor Amy just 35, God love her, children are worried #ThisMorning #BreastCancer.”

Deidre reveals cancer diagnosis

Meanwhile, Deidre spoke about her diagnosis earlier this week.

She told hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: “I’m having a lumpectomy so they’ll take out the cancer and some healthy tissue around it.

“Assuming they don’t find it has spread to the edge of that healthy tissue that should be that and I’ll have some radiotherapy later on.”

She also added: “I feel really fortunate that it’s been caught early.”

However, she did admit her fears over the outcome of her lumpectomy.

Deidre added: “The reality could be that they don’t get it all out and I have to have a mastectomy.”

