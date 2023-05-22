10 tweets as stunned This Morning viewers react to big change on today’s show after Phillip Schofield’s exit

This Morning today (Monday, May 22) was the first in the post-Phillip Schofield era.

Some major changes were made to the opening credits today – and viewers were quick to notice!

The credits today were slightly different than usual (Credit: ITV)

Major changes to title sequence on This Morning today

Today’s edition of This Morning was the first since the shock news that Phillip Schofield had quit the show was announced.

Viewers were expecting changes to the show today, however, many were left stunned by what had happened to the show’s opening credits.

Prior to today, the opening credits feature clips of Holly and Phillip making their way to This Morning studios. Both presenters can be seen smiling and posing for selfies, before entering the studio together.

However, none of that happened today. In fact, both Holly and Phillip had been edited out of the credits entirely. Instead, shots of London (with Holly noticeably edited out from them) were shown.

Holly and Phillip usually feature in the opening credits (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react as Phillip is removed from This Morning credits today

Viewers of the show were quick to notice that Phillip had been removed from the opening credits. They took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

“Always thought it was a bad idea adding presenter names and footage to the titles. They need to keep it more generic as it looks weird with cut footage,” one viewer tweeted.

“So This Morning erased Phil Schofield from the opening credits. #thismorning lol,” another wrote.

“They didn’t waste time changing the opening credits,” a third joked. “Opening credits already changed and a quick mention of his name then swiftly moved on lol what a tribute lol,” another said.

“They’ve removed them from the opening credits too!” a fifth wrote.

Phillip’s gone (Credit: ITV)

Phillip removed from credits

More viewers took to Twitter to comment on the lack of Phillip in the show’s credits.

“[Phillip] & Holly have been removed completely from the opening/closing titles,” another stunned viewer tweeted.

The UK tuning in to ITV1 to watch #ThisMorning’s opening titles without Phillip Schofield in pic.twitter.com/mAsigBmhzt — Turn The Box On (@turntheboxon) May 22, 2023

“Holly and Phil being removed from the #ThisMorning titles. I-,” another This Morning viewer said.

“Watching the start of #ThisMorning with a cut and paste opening titles and Dermot and Alison paying a *small* tribute to Phillip,” another viewer tweeted. “Ooft cut them all from opening titles, ouch,” another quipped.

It’ll certainly be interesting to see how the titles change when Holly returns in June!

Read more: Phillip Schofield ‘given six-figure golden goodbye’ after This Morning exit

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story