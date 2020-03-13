Ruth Langsford pulls out of This Morning last minute amidst coronavirus fears

TV's Ruth Langsford has pulled out of today's This Morning (March 13) due to illness.

The presenter hosts the Friday editions of the programme alongside her husband Eamonn Holmes.

But Eamonn revealed on Friday morning that Rochelle Humes will be standing in for Ruth as she's feeling "a bit under the weather".

In 4 Ruth today. The Bad news is @RuthieeL is a bit under the weather 😒 The good news is Rochelle is not. 👏👍😁 So we r together from 10am on @Itv . Hope u can join us. pic.twitter.com/La25eOTu5b — Eamonn Holmes (@EamonnHolmes) March 13, 2020

He wrote on Twitter: "In for Ruth today. The bad news is @RuthieeL is a bit under the weather. The good news is Rochelle is not.

"So we are together from 10am on @ITV. Hope you can join us."

Fans were concerned for Ruth, especially amid the coronavirus outbreak.

One person said: "Is @RuthieeL self isolating? Wish her well."

Another wrote: "Eamonn - Is she having a test for Coronvirus," while a third tweeted: "Seven days self isolation??"

Eamonn said Ruth was feeling "a bit under the weather" (Credit: ITV)

A fourth added: "Hope Ruth feels better soon. Take care of yourselves."

A couple of weeks ago, Rochelle stood in for Ruth again on the daytime show as Eamonn revealed his wife had other things to do.

He said: "If you're thinking Ruth looks very well today, it's Rochelle."

Rochelle said: "You say the same thing every time and I tell you not to!"

Eamonn added: "Ruthie's got other things to do today so she can't be here today but Rochelle and I are pairing up!"

Former Saturdays singer Rochelle then joked she was the perfect choice to fill in for Ruth because they could keep the This Morning mugs in place for her.

Eamonn said he's been "nursing" Ruth through a difficult year (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

She said: "I always say they don't have to change the mugs, the cups can stay the same - E and R. It works, we like it. I'm Mrs Holmes for the day!"

Earlier this week, Eamonn revealed he's "nursing" Ruth through a difficult year following the tragic death of her sister Julia last year.

Speaking to the MailOnline at the TRIC Awards on Tuesday (March 10), Eamonn said: "It's been a very busy year for her and a very difficult year for her.

"So our concern is just to nurse her through the year and make sure she's OK."

Julia - who battled depression for several years - was found dead at age 62, by her husband Paul at their home in Surrey last summer.

