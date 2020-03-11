Eamonn Holmes reveals he's 'nursing' Ruth Langsford through 'difficult year' after her sister's death

TV's Eamonn Holmes is "nursing" Ruth Langsford through a "difficult year" following her sister's tragic death.

The 60-year-old television presenter - who has been married to Ruth for ten years - is determined to help the 59-year-old presenter ease through the year as she struggled to come to terms when her sister, Julia Johnson, took her own life in June.

Speaking to the MailOnline at the TRIC Awards on Tuesday (March 10), he said: "It's been a very busy year for her and a very difficult year for her.

Eamonn said he's "nursing" Rut through a "difficult year" (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

"So our concern is just to nurse her through the year and make sure she's OK."

Julia - who battled depression for several years - was found dead at age 62, by her husband Paul at their home in Surrey last summer.

After discovering the devastating news, Ruth took to Twitter to ask for time to grieve.

She tweeted: "My lovely Sis Julia has sadly died after a very long illness. My heart is completely broken. She was the kindest and most gentle soul and I will miss her forever.

"As I am sure you will appreciate I need to take time to grieve with my family. Thank you for your understanding."

The This Morning co-host was unable to return to work that week, and left the studio in tears midway through a show two months later when she received a call-in about anxiety and depression.

However, Ruth recently spoke in public about her sister's death for the first time with psychologist Emma Kenny following the tragic death of Caroline Flack last month after she took her own life.

She said on the show: "This happened in my family. I remember my shock at that. It's the questions it leaves the families. I should have gone round. I should have phoned.

"I was going to go round. I was going to phone. Maybe I should have stayed longer."

Speaking of Caroline's family, she added: "You are left with the what ifs. It's her family now that I think will need so much help."

Earlier this year, Eamonn, 60, spoke about his wife in an interview with Woman's Own.

"There has been a lot of difficulty in both our lives over the past year," he said. "Ruth's life was turned completely upside down when she lost her sister in June. It was a sudden death. It's still very raw. Very raw."

He added: "Ruthie has been absolutely incredible – looking after her mother, attending to family things. I couldn't speak more highly of her. She just is an amazing woman. She throws herself into her work. She still finds time, particularly for her mother and her family and us - and I just am in awe of her."

