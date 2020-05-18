This Morning quiz: Can you guess which star said these quotes?

ITV's This Morning has gained a huge fan base thanks to its presenters and hilarious segments.

The daytime programme is hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, as well as Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes on Fridays.

Meanwhile, Alison Hammond, Rochelle Humes, Gino D'Acampo and Vanessa Feltz all feature in the show on a regular basis along with many others.

But how well do you know the show and its stars?

Here's 11 quotes made by the This Morning stars. But can you guess who said what?

1) "We're not allowed to film here. I'm going to get arrested."

A) Gino D'Acampo

B) Holly Willoughby

C) Alison Hammond

2) "Obviously you might have noticed, we’re still wearing the same clothes, I haven't been home yet."

A) Eamonn Holmes

B) Holly Willoughby

C) Phillip Schofield

Phil and Holly host the daytime show from Monday to Thursday (Credit: ITV)

3) "What the hell was that? You’ve never made that noise before."

A) Phillip Schofield

B) Ruth Langsford

C) Vanessa Feltz

4) "If my grandmother had wheels she would have been a bike."

A) Rochelle Humes

B) Gino D'Acampo

C) Lisa Snowdon

Alison Hammond is a favourite on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

5) "I want to eat my sandwich. I don't want to clean your kitchen, I want to eat the sandwich."

A) Eamonn Holmes

B) Phillip Schofield

C) Josie Gibson

Name blunder

6) Who got Holly Willoughby's name wrong by saying: "Good morning Phil, good morning Holiday... uh Holly!"

A) Alison Hammond

B) Josie Gibson

C) Lisa Snowdon

Ruth and Eamonn host This Morning on Fridays (Credit: ITV)

7) Who advised a viewer by saying this: "You could incorporate a little bit of Panto and you could say to him, 'I would happily rub your lamp if you would just make my wish come true.'"

A) Holly Willoughby

B) Deidre Sanders

C) Vanessa Feltz

8) "Apologies about my appearance, I didn’t time my exercise right."

A) Rochelle Humes

B) Martin Lewis

C) Rylan Clark-Neal

Gino D'Acampo always offers laughs on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

9) Who previously filled in for Ruth alongside Eamonn and declared: "I'm Mrs Holmes for the day!"

A) Alison Hammond

B) Rochelle Humes

C) Vanessa Feltz

Alice Beer often gives advice on the show (Credit: ITV)

10) Who asked their co-star: "Do you ever get me cheeky toast in the morning?"

A) Eamonn Holmes

B) Holly Willoughby

C) Ruth Langsford

11) "This is like a muff and it smells of lavender. Who knew my muff smelled of lavender?"

A) Holly Willoughby

B) Alice Beer

C) Alison Hammond

Vanessa Feltz is an agony aunt on the programme (Credit: ITV)

Scroll on to discover the answers.

Answers: 1-C, 2-B, 3-A, 4-B, 5-A, 6-B, 7-C, 8-B, 9-B, 10-C, 11-B.

