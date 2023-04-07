ITV daytime show This Morning has announced another shake-up of its presenters next week, with Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle being promoted to the helm.

It seems Easter Monday (April 10) will see a change from the regular duo of Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary fronting the show. They pair usually cover in the absence of regular hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

But next week it’s all change. And the news was announced by Alison and Dermot on this morning’s (April 7) instalment of the ITV show.

This Morning presenters shake-up: Josie returns

Josie has become something of a favourite on This Morning. She first stepped in for a poorly Holly back in 2021 and has since co-hosted alongside Phillip Schofield, Andi Peters, Dermot O’Leary and Vernon Kay.

Thank god it’s Craig and Josie next week!

It seems from Easter Monday she will once again be fronting the show, this time joined by Craig Doyle. The Irish presenter has likewise had regular stints on This Morning, often presenting the competition segment.

Viewers react

After a successful period presenting together over Christmas, it seems fans are over the moon to see the pair reunited on the sofa once again.

“Craig and Josie next week!” tweeted one excited fan, tagging #ThisMorning “Thank god it’s Craig and Josie next week!” said another. “Josie and Craig next week I can tolerate them!” said someone else, before following up: “Well I can definitely tolerate Craig!” with two heart eye emojis.

Not everyone is impressed, though

It seems maybe they’re not everybody’s cup of tea though. In fact, several This Morning fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment.

“So Alison and Dermot are being replaced by Craig and Josie!!! I won’t be watching because I don’t like them. Alison and Dermot should be more permanent,” one complained upon hearing the news.

Someone else hoped the shake-up of the This Morning presenters would be here to stay, though, demanding the whole show “needs a revamp”.

