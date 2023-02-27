One of the This Morning presenters has revealed she’s been keeping something pretty big from us all.

Posting on Instagram earlier today (February 27), fashion expert Lisa Snowdon explained: “I’ve been keeping a little secret from you all and I’m so excited to finally tell you…

“I’VE WRITTEN A BOOK!”

She described the book, called Just Getting Started: Lessons in Life, Love and the Menopause, as a “hugely personal” project.

This Morning‘s Lisa, 51, said: “I wanted to write honestly about the issues I’ve faced, and I know so many of you face, once we start the menopause.”

Lisa Snowdon – one of the This Morning presenters – is super excited about her new book (credit: YouTube)

This Morning presenters: Lisa’s releasing a book on life with the menopause

In a lengthy caption, Lisa said: “From weight gain, fighting hormones, sex life and finding your sense of self-love again, nothing is off limits in this book.

“I want it to be a guide of sorts to help you all on your own journeys.”

She added: “For years it feels like we’ve been ashamed and embarrassed, but it’s time for a change.”

She called her new book a “companion” and referred to the menopause as “the beginning and not the end”.

Lisa added: “The best really is yet to come!”

She even shared some photos of the writing process, which included making notes with a pint of beer and some snacks!

Her new book comes out on May 25 and is available to preorder now.

