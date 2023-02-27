ITV This Morning logo with female sillouhette
TV

This Morning presenter admits feeling ‘ashamed and embarrassed’ as she shares: ‘I’ve been keeping a little secret from you’

Lisa Snowdon's been busy behind the scenes…

By Entertainment Daily

One of the This Morning presenters has revealed she’s been keeping something pretty big from us all.

Posting on Instagram earlier today (February 27), fashion expert Lisa Snowdon explained: “I’ve been keeping a little secret from you all and I’m so excited to finally tell you…

“I’VE WRITTEN A BOOK!”

She described the book, called Just Getting Started: Lessons in Life, Love and the Menopause, as a “hugely personal” project.

This Morning‘s Lisa, 51, said: “I wanted to write honestly about the issues I’ve faced, and I know so many of you face, once we start the menopause.”

Lisa Snowden on This Morning
Lisa Snowdon – one of the This Morning presenters – is super excited about her new book (credit: YouTube)

This Morning presenters: Lisa’s releasing a book on life with the menopause

In a lengthy caption, Lisa said: “From weight gain, fighting hormones, sex life and finding your sense of self-love again, nothing is off limits in this book.

“I want it to be a guide of sorts to help you all on your own journeys.”

She added: “For years it feels like we’ve been ashamed and embarrassed, but it’s time for a change.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lisa Snowdon (@lisa_snowdon)

She called her new book a “companion” and referred to the menopause as “the beginning and not the end”.

Lisa added: “The best really is yet to come!”

She even shared some photos of the writing process, which included making notes with a pint of beer and some snacks!

Her new book comes out on May 25 and is available to preorder now.

YouTube video player

Read more: This Morning viewers ‘switch off’ as Josie Gibson told ‘read the room’.

Will you be reading Lisa’s new book? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to let us know.

Related Topics

Lisa Snowdon This Morning

Trending Articles

Prince Harry smiling
Prince Harry news: Duke of Sussex blasted over ’embarrassing’ new project
I'm A Celebrity title card
I’m A Celeb star in emergency medical dash after being found ‘on bathroom floor by neighbour’
Prince Harry smiling
Prince Harry news: Duke of Sussex blasted over ’embarrassing’ new project
Julia looking to camera and Madeleine McCann in a red dress
I Am Madeleine McCann girl timeline: Claims, evidence, DNA test demands and backlash
I'm A Celebrity title card
I’m A Celeb star in emergency medical dash after being found ‘on bathroom floor by neighbour’
Mollie Gallagher and David Neilson smiling on Dancing On Ice
Coronation Street spoilers: David Neilson confirms Mollie Gallagher has been ‘replaced’ on soap