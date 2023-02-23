Josie Gibson talking on This Morning and standing in front of a campervan
This Morning viewers ‘switch off’ minutes into show as Josie Gibson told ‘read the room’

Viewers were not happy with Josie's segment on today

By Aaliyah Ashfield

This Morning viewers were left fuming at Josie Gibson during her segment on the show today (February 23).

After being the main host of the ITV show last week, Josie was sent back into action to do some local reporting.

The presenter headed to the Caravan & Camping Show in Birmingham to show off some of the country’s most luxurious campervans.

However, some viewers were left unimpressed by the price as they told Josie to “read the room”.

Josie Gibson posing in front of a campervan on This Morning
Josie Gibson showed off the most luxurious motorhomes at the Caravan & Camping Show on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning viewers ‘switch off’ during Josie Gibson segment

Near the start of today’s episode, Holly and Phil welcomed Josie Gibson back onto the show, who appeared via video link from a luxury campervan.

Throughout the segment, Josie showed some of the most expensive and luxurious motorhomes at the Caravan & Camping Show in Birmingham.

Just the £80,000 is it? Read the room we’re all poor. Switched #ThisMorning off, I can’t today.

Josie walked around one campervan in particular, that was complete with a shower room and a cosy bedroom.

After giving a tour of the pricey campervan, Josie revealed the cost of the vehicle to those watching at home.

She announced that the luxury campervan was priced at a total of £80,000.

Josie Gibson wearing a pink jumper on This Morning
This Morning viewers ‘switched off’ after Josie revealed price of luxury campervan on today’s show (Credit: ITV)

However, the price didn’t go down well with This Morning fans, with some even ‘switching off’ minutes into the show.

One wrote: “Just the £80,000 is it? Read the room we’re all poor. Switched #ThisMorning off, I can’t today.”

Someone else tweeted: “Just going to go under me mattress to find 80 grand. Because normal folk can afford this right now.”

A third added: “So Josie’s got a motorhome for 80k & £200 for a day outfit from the fashion woman #READTHEROOM #ThisMorning.”

Another viewer said: “My god so in case you can’t afford the 80k motorhome or the £200 outfit here’s £85 for a small perfume #WAKEUP #ThisMorning.”

