This Morning presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary addressed the “elephant in the room” as they opened the show today (May 29).

As fans of the ITV show will know, This Morning has been under intense scrutiny since Phillip Schofield stepped down as host.

And, as he released a new statement on Instagram, today’s hosts Alison and Dermot also addressed the drama.

This Morning presenters Dermot and Alison issued a new statement on the show today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning presenters Alison and Dermot share statement

At the top of the show’s Morning View news item, Dermot started the statement. Looking straight-faced as he sat next to Alison, he said: “We all know that we happen to be in the news at the moment and of course we appreciate that. But just from both of us and the whole team here, the crew, the guys downstairs, we love making this show for all of you.”

Alison continued and said: “Yes, we really do, and that’s exactly what we’re going to do. We’re going to continue to do that, so let’s start with our first news story.”

The pair then introduced Gyles Brandreth. He said: “We are very happy to be here. It’s a happy place to work. I enjoy coming in and I have done since I began. We’re happy people in a happy place.”

Alison replied: “Thank you Giles.”

Gyles Brandreth Talking on #ThisMorning about how it’s a great show to work on and how he loves coming to work every day 🤔 pic.twitter.com/xOM14QbXIS — Greasedtea78 (@greasedtea78) May 29, 2023

This Morning fans brand show ‘awkward’ as hosts address ‘elephant in the room’

However, This Morning fans on Twitter were quick to comment – and many said exactly the same thing.

“It feels bit #awkward on the show today,” one commented. Another added: “Apparently Gyles loves #ThisMorning and its a lovely place and they are happy there. #awks.”

Others blasted the statement: “The biggest story in the country, and they give a pathetic statement: ‘We love working here!'” Meanwhile, Alison and Dermot came in for praise for being “right on the frontline”.

One viewer commented: “I think Dermot and Alison deserve recognition for being right at the frontline, trying to keep the show on the road. Can’t be easy being made to front #ThisMorning during such a toxic time, but they are doing so with aplomb. Keep them on. Would not want to see Holly back now.”

Read more: This Morning presenter has ‘drafted resignation letter’ over Schofe scandal

Head to our Facebook page @EntertaimmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.