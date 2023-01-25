This Morning: Phillip Schofield urges Holly Willoughby to be ‘professional’ as she apologises to guest

This Morning host Phillip Schofield told Holly Willoughby to be “professional” on the show today as she burst into giggles.

The presenting duo were just about to interview actress Sarah Parish when Holly struggled to compose herself.

Minutes earlier, Holly and Phil spoke to their co-star Gok Wan who was presenting the competition.

Holly got the giggles on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning today

Gok was live from Ayrshire in Scotland as he made a toast to mark Burns Night.

As they linked back to the studio, Holly said: “We’re going to toast later.”

Turning to Phil, she said: “I think we’ve got some whiskey with our tovies…”

Phil cut in: “We’ve got some whiskey with our stovies.”

Holly said: “Stovies yeah, that’s right.”

Phil told Holly to be “professional” (Credit: ITV)

However, she then burst into laughter as Phil playfully mocked her getting the name wrong.

He said: “Tovies. Holly has decided today not to use the letter s.”

Holly then hit Phil with her presenting papers and tried to introduce Sarah onto the show.

She said: “Over the last 30 years, she’s starred in some of Britain’s biggest TV shows including…”

Holly then struggled to compose herself and began giggling again.

Holly struggled to compose herself (Credit: ITV)

She told Phil: “Stop it, I can feel you laughing next to me! Just stop it.”

Turning to Sarah, Holly said: “Sorry.”

Phil then quipped: “Try and be professional!”

Holly said: “I will,” as she managed to compose her laughter.

Phil added to Sarah: “So sorry, what a rubbish introduction!”

Holly “messed up” during the Spin to Win segment on Monday’s This Morning (Credit: ITV)

This isn’t the first time lately where Holly has got the giggles on This Morning.

On Monday (January 23), Holly “messed up” during the Spin to Win segment and Phil was quick to give her a telling off.

Stop it, I can feel you laughing next to me! Just stop it.

Holly appeared to forget the rules of the game and as the caller picked up the phone, Holly said: “Hello!”

Quickly realising her mistake as the viewer was supposed to give a password to be able to play the game, Holly ran and hid behind a cushion.

Phil told her: “No! What are you playing at? What game is this you’ve invented in your head?!”

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

