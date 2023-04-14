This Morning viewers hugely divided as Oti Mabuse shares some big news

Oti Mabuse was on This Morning today (Friday, April 14) to share some big news.

However, viewers were left hugely divided following her appearance on the show earlier today.

Oti was on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Oti Mabuse on This Morning

Today’s edition of This Morning saw former Strictly star Oti make an appearance.

The 32-year-old joined Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle to talk about her new weekend show – Oti Mabuse’s Breakfast Show. The star’s new show is set to begin tomorrow (Saturday, April 15), airing at 8.30am on ITV1 and ITVX. It is set to last for an hour.

“This show for me has been a dream,” Oti gushed. “It’s one of those shows where you go, ‘one day when I’m done with this dancing, this is what I’d really really love to do’.”

A clip from Oti’s new show was shown on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Oti talks about her new show

The Dancing On Ice judge then continued, explaining that she wanted her new show to be about “positivity”.

“I wanted to have open conversations,” she continued. “Things that I love. I love looking at the positive stuff, talking about upcoming shows, so it’s a mixture of a lot of things.

“And cooking! Cos I’m terrible at it,” Oti then added. “So this is my way – selfishly – of learning how to cook.”

“So this is way of getting free cookery lessons?” Craig asked. “Yes! And free food for the day really,” she then laughed.

“There are easier ways,” Craig then laughed.

Oti divided viewers (Credit: ITV)

Viewers divided over Oti Mabuse on This Morning today

However, viewers watching the show were hugely divided over Oti appearing on the show. Some were unhappy – with many branding the star “annoying”.

“Irritating overexposed Oti again ffs, she’s like Alison Hammond, never off the [bleeping] telly!” one viewer fumed.

“Not the annoying Oti woman again?” another This Morning viewer then wrote. “Ffs stop trying to make that Oti woman a thing!!” a third then begged.

However, other viewers were happy to see Oti on their screens.

“I absolutely love Oti,” one viewer tweeted. “Good for you Oti. If ITV can saturate these spaces with the same ol’ presenters. I’m happy you’re getting your share of offers,” another then wrote.

“I really like Oti Mabuse,” a third then gushed.

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

Oti Mabuse’s Breakfast Show begins tomorrow (Saturday, April 15) at 8.30am on ITV1 and ITVX.

