DNA Journey: Motsi Mabuse’s heartbreaking confession about childhood with sister Oti

Motsi Mabuse, who appears in DNA Journey alongside sister Oti Mabuse, has previously opened up about the childhood dangers she experienced in South Africa.

Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi, 41, and her family moved from the Bophuthatswana territory to Pretoria when she was just five.

A few years later, her younger sister Oti – a two-time Strictly champ and Dancing On Ice judge – was born.

But while ITV viewers will learn more about the sisters’ early years during tonight’s episode of DNA Journey, Motsi spoke about encountering terrifying hostility when she was younger last year.

Motsi Mabuse on her childhood in South Africa

Speaking with the Big Issue in September 2022, Motsi indicated she and her family faced horrific racism.

She explained how, at age 16, her family began living in “a very white area”, having previously lived in “a black area”.

Putting life in post-apartheid South Africa in context, Motsi said: “South Africa was open, so black people were allowed to move into certain parts and my parents were always against boundaries, so they pushed those limits.”

‘We moved into a very hostile area’

Motsi went on: “They wanted a better life for their kids. That was the aim, but it also meant we moved into a very hostile area.”

However, despite Motsi and Oti’s parents’ hopes, attempts were still made to intimidate the sisters.

If we got the bus, big white boys would attack us.

She added: “Our parents wanted us to be safe, which meant if we wanted to visit friends they would need to drive us. Because if we got the bus, big white boys would attack us.”

Oti Mabuse, now a judge DOI, is also a Strictly Come Dancing legend (Credit: Dancing On Ice YouTube)

Motsi has also enjoyed an outstanding dance career. She went on to suggest that performing ‘gave her a stage’ and offered her an opportunity to make her impact on the world.

Motsi continued: “It was about survival of the fittest. Dancing was a way for me to not just exist but to shine. I’ve always had that need to shine.”

DNA Journey airs tonight, Tuesday March 28, from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

