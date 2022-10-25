Why is This Morning not on today was the question on everyone’s lips this sunny Tuesday morning (October 26).

ITV viewers tuning in at 10am expecting to see Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were no doubt shocked to discover the pair had been taken off air.

However, it was nothing to do with their queue-gate scandal. Instead, it was for coverage of Liz Truss stepping aside as Prime Minister and Rishi Sunak taking over.

Why is This Morning not on today?

The This Morning Twitter account broke the news that the show wouldn’t be on air today just before 10am

Sharing a picture of an empty sofa, the post shared: “#ThisMorning will be off-air today due to ITV’s news coverage of the new Prime Minister.

“But we’ll be back tomorrow from 10am!”

Instead, ITV switched to a political news special, with reporters positioned outside Downing Street as Liz Truss exited her job.

Footage showed her leaving speech and the political being whisked to Buckingham Palace to meet King Charles.

However, despite the huge news playing out live on air, This Morning fans were pretty disgruntled that the show had been taken off air.

This Morning fans furious

Fans took to Twitter to share their views over the show being taken off air.

“This Morning is more important, more interesting, more enjoyable, more entertaining, more fun than Downing Street and the Government and This Morning should not have been cancelled ROLL ON TO WEDNESDAY THIS MORNING SHOW,” said one.

Another commented: “I’d rather watch This Morning than ITV News. They’re just ramming this down our throats. At least you can have a laugh when This Morning is on.”

Phil and Holly pushing to the front of the queue at Downing Street?

A third commented: “But I don’t want to watch coverage of the new Prime Minister! Come on @itv I’m sure I’m not the only person who is so fed up of the news being about the #tories [bleep] show!”

“The scheduled program should have went ahead as everyone has political fatigue and would have tuned in on any other channel to watch if they were interested,” another declared.

Queue-gate jokes rumble on

However, others made the same joke as Holly and Phil were taken off air.

“Are they in the Queue to Downing Street?” giggled one.

“Phil and Holly pushing to the front of the queue at Downing Street?” quipped another.

“Probably!” replied a third.

“Apparently there’s quite a large queue forming around no. 10, everyone wants to see Rishi. Are Holly and Phil in the queue? lol course they aren’t!” said another.

“Holly and Phil must have gone down to Downing Street for media coverage. Hope there’s no queue,” another commented.

