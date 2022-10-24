This Morning viewers ‘disappointed’ over Holly and Phil’s return as they make same demand to ITV

This Morning viewers all had the same complaints about Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield returning to ITV today (October 24).

It’s half-term for many in the UK, which usually means that Holly and Phil are replaced by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

However, when viewers tuned in today, they were once again greeted by the divisive duo. Instead, Alison and Dermot hosted last week.

As a result, many rushed to social media to share their thoughts.

One ranted: “Oh man! Sat down with a cuppa to watch @thismorning and thought it would be other presenters being half-term. Need to find something else to watch now!”

“It’s disappointing putting @thismorning on and Phil & Holly are presenting. Bring back @AlisonHammond & @radioleary,” ranted a second disappointed viewer.

A third tweeted: “@thismorning bring back @AlisonHammond and @radioleary permanently! They’re funnier and soooo much better than @hollywills and Philip schofield.”

“#ThisMorning saw Phil & holly were back,” another added. “Turned off. Bring back Dermot and Alison permanently!!!!”

However, not everyone felt the same.

Others jumped to their defense, with one saying: “People still not realising Phil and Holly ain’t going anywhere. Deal with it. #thismorning.”

Another gushed to Holly on Twitter: “Thanks again for you and Phil entertaining me again this morning. You’re the best and deserve all the awards you get.”

It’s not the first time viewers have aired their grievances with the pair.

Last week, upon the news they would be returning, one fan tweeted: “#ThisMorning is so much better when it’s not Holly & Phil presenting. The rapport & banter between Alison & Dermot is so much more natural.”

“Can we lose Phil and Holly and keep Alison and Dermot instead?” another wrote.

Phillip and his co-host, Holly, were absent from This Morning last week.

Instead, Alison and Dermot were fronting the show in their places.

Phil took to Instagram recently to confess that he was excited to be getting back into the studio on Monday (October 24).

Sharing that he was having a clean out of his home, he wrote on Instagram: “Cleaning out the cupboards!! Definitely ready to get back on This Morning on Monday.”

Phillip ‘relieved’ he’s still liked

Earlier this month, This Morning picked up a National Television Award, despite the backlash and controversy surrounding the show following “Queue-gate”.

Shortly after, a body language expert said that Phillip showed signs that he was relieved the public still love him after picking up the award.

Speaking to The Mirror, Judi James said: “The cameras were on Holly and Phil for very obvious reasons as the winner was announced. Phil’s mouth pulled down at the corners as he fell into the kind of tears and facial cut-offs that said ‘they still love me’”.

“He and Holly hugged to put paid to rumours of rifts and even told the audience they were friends in a way that was reminiscent of the ‘best friends’ ritual we saw previously with Eamonn and Ruth.”

