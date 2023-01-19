This Morning: Mark Wright tears up as he admits he ‘did what he could’ to try and save man’s life on holiday

This Morning today saw Mark Wright tear up as he admitted he “did what he could” to try and save a man’s life while on holiday.

Mark bravely opened up during a chat about the importance of CPR training on today’s edition of the show.

TV star Mark was on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Mark Wright on This Morning today

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Mark Wright make an appearance on the show.

The former TOWIE star was on to help promote the importance of CPR training.

To show how important it is, he spoke about his own experience giving CPR – an incident that sadly ended in a man passing away.

Speaking about the incident, Mark explained that it happened while he and his wife, Michelle Keegan, were on holiday.

He said that when he and Michelle arrived in Tenerife, a woman approached him in a “tizz”.

She told them that her husband had collapsed.

The star teared up as he spoke (Credit: ITV)

Mark gets emotional on This Morning today

Mark teared up as he recalled the incident.

He had just learned CPR before he was thrown into a situation where he had to use it.

“I did what I could – he was there for a while before I got there,” the TOWIE star said tearfully.

Becoming tearful, Mark said: “Sorry…”

I did what I could – he was there for a while before I got there

“‘He wasn’t necessarily alive when I gave him CPR but it allowed the ambulance to put him on a life support machine,” he continued.

“He wasn’t pronounced dead while he was in my hands.”

Sadly, the man passed away, however, Mark says that his actions bought the family some time.

Mark thanked by the family

Mark has previously been thanked by the family of the man on social media.

His daughter tweeted saying: “It was my Dad who had the cardiac arrest in Tenerife.”

“I want to thank you again for your help and support, without it my mum wouldn’t have had the opportunity to say her goodbyes to Dad,” she continued.

“You are an absolute star and I’m so grateful you were there, you did your best and I’ll forever be grateful to you.”

The former Strictly star then replied with a heartfelt message.

“There you are Vic. I’ve been trying to find you. You were incredible for your dad and did him proud,” he wrote.

“You were stronger than I can ever imagine someone would be in that situation. Send you all, all the love in the world Vic.”

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

