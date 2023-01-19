Eamonn Holmes takes swipe at ex-TV colleagues as he addresses ‘rifts’: ‘Dead to me’

GB News host Eamonn Holmes has taken a swipe at his ex-TV colleagues today as he addressed “rifts” between himself and them.

The Irish broadcaster went so far as to say that some are “dead to me” during his scathing attack yesterday (Wednesday, January 18).

Isabel grilled Eamonn on some of his feuds (Credit: GB News / YouTube)

Eamonn Holmes addresses ‘rifts’ with ex-colleagues on GB News

Yesterday, during his stint presenting the breakfast show on GB News, Eamonn addressed rifts between himself and his ex-colleagues.

He and Isabel Webster discussed Shakira’s new song when Eamonn opened up.

The Colombian singer has hit out at her ex-husband, Gerard Piqué, who allegedly cheated on her.

During the discussion, Isabel probed Eamonn on feuds he’s been involved in in the past.

“You talk a good game about this. You do, you talk a good game about it but actually, all the people in your life that you’ve had ding dongs in the past with, you’re on great terms with now when I think about it?” she said.

“No,” Eamonn replied bluntly.

Eamonn opened up about some of his feuds (Credit: GB News / YouTube)

Eammon Holmes talks feuds

The 62-year-old then continued, confessing: “What like Anthea Turner? I’m prepared to forgive and forget.”

“No, but there are other people who have got names who are dead to me whose names I can’t…,” the GB News host then added.

“Let’s not go there,” Isabel said.

There are other people who have got names who are dead to me.

“That’s the thing, and I think once you cross… there are evil people, let’s face it, there are!” Eamonn said.

“‘In the fight against good and evil, which I am good, yeah the only sort of enemy you want is a defeated enemy.”

Which ex-co-stars could Eamonn be talking about?

Ruth made a confession about Eamonn on the show (Credit: ITV)

Ruth Langsford makes confession about Eamonn

In other, Eamonn-related news, his wife, Ruth Langsford, made a confession about him during Loose Women this week.

Speaking about jealousy, Ruth confessed she gets jealous over some of the female attention Eamonn gets.

“Can I just say, Eamonn is like a woman magnet,” Linda Robson said during the show.

“When I went to his 60th birthday, he was just surrounded by women the whole time,” she added.

“He likes women’s company. If it’s mates, he’s got a lot of really god female friends and that’s not a problem to me,” Ruth said.

“But if I was somewhere and I thought ‘she’s been coming onto my husband, she’s been talking to him for a bit too long,’ I go over and say: ‘Hi, I don’t think we’ve met; I’m Eamonn’s wife!'” she added.

Read more: Eamonn Holmes forced to make huge life adjustment in new health update

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.